AT&T finalizes spinoff of DirecTV into its own company

DirecTV is now its own company again after AT&T closed the deal with private equity firm TPG, which it first announced back in February. Under their agreement, TPG would own 30 percent of the spinoff, while the mobile giant will retain a 70 percent ownership. As its own company, DirecTV will no longer operate under AT&T and will own and run the AT&T TV and U-verse video services under a single brand known as "DirecTV Stream" debuting later this month. The new spinoff says customers won't even feel the transition: The streaming services will continue being available and subscribers won't be blindsided by hidden fees.

AT&T received $7.1 billion in cash for the sale, which is but a tiny fraction of the $49 billion it originally paid when it purchased DirecTV in 2015. Back then, former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said combining DirecTV with AT&T "is all about giving customers more choices for great video entertainment integrated with mobile and high-speed internet service." According to Los Angeles Times, AT&T has lost 40 percent of the DirecTV's original subscriber number since then, and in the second quarter of 2021, DirecTV reported having 15.4 million premium video subscribers.

The telecom giant has been trying to offload DirecTV since at least 2019, but it hasn't announced anything concrete until earlier this year. This deal doesn't include the HBO Max streaming service, which will be part of the company's separate WarnerMedia spinoff. In May, AT&T announced a $43 billion deal that would see its WarnerMedia division merge with Discovery. It's expected to close in mid-2022, four years after AT&T finalized its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Both that deal and this DirecTV spinoff will help AT&T's debt reduction efforts. As Deadline notes, it has taken several steps, including selling off assets, over the past few years to reduce the debts it has acquired due to its massive multimedia acquisitions.