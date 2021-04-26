AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

The company's base plan now comes with a 300 Mbps connection.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|04.26.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 26th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, fiber, internet, services, AT&T
380909 01: An AT&T advance-line technician parks his service truck October 26, 2000 as he prepares to troubleshoot an aerial cable in Des Plaines, Illinois. On October 25, 2000, AT&T Corp. announced that it was breaking itself up into four smaller companies for the third time since 1984, scrapping its vision of one-stop shopping for communications services, and dismantling a telephone and cable TV empire that took three years and more than $100 billion to build. The widely expected breakup will create four distinct entities, including an independent cable company and an independent wireless company, all operating under the AT&T brand name. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)
Tim Boyle via Getty Images

AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps. Following the change, the company's most affordable fiber plan now supports download and upload speeds of 300 Mbps. Meanwhile, its previous Internet 300 plan is now known as Internet 500. And as you might have guessed, that means it now supports maximum download and upload speeds of 500 Mbps. Remaining unchanged is AT&T's top-tier offering. Internet 1000 will get you a 940 Mbps connection, with HBO Max included for good measure.

New customers can expect to pay $35 and $45 per month for the Internet 300 and Internet 500 plans. That's before taxes and a $10 equipment rental fee. After the first year, the cost of those increases to $55 and $65 per month, respectively. Again, that's before you factor in tax and modem rental. AT&T also has a $99 installation — though if you're patient, the company often waives that fee when it offers promotions. If you're an existing customer, you may be eligible for an upgrade, in which case your internet will get faster at no extra cost. Speaking of upgrades, fiber customers now also get the company's AT&T Internet Security service included in their plan. It comes with features like weak password detection and an unsafe website blocker. You can access those through the company's Smart Home Manager app.

AT&T recently told CNET, just under a third of the customers who live in its footprint can get a fiber connection to their home. In 2021, the company plans to extend the offering to an additional 3 million residential and commercial customers. You can find out if that includes your household by visiting the company's website.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget