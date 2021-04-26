AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps. Following the change, the company's most affordable fiber plan now supports download and upload speeds of 300 Mbps. Meanwhile, its previous Internet 300 plan is now known as Internet 500. And as you might have guessed, that means it now supports maximum download and upload speeds of 500 Mbps. Remaining unchanged is AT&T's top-tier offering. Internet 1000 will get you a 940 Mbps connection, with HBO Max included for good measure.

New customers can expect to pay $35 and $45 per month for the Internet 300 and Internet 500 plans. That's before taxes and a $10 equipment rental fee. After the first year, the cost of those increases to $55 and $65 per month, respectively. Again, that's before you factor in tax and modem rental. AT&T also has a $99 installation — though if you're patient, the company often waives that fee when it offers promotions. If you're an existing customer, you may be eligible for an upgrade, in which case your internet will get faster at no extra cost. Speaking of upgrades, fiber customers now also get the company's AT&T Internet Security service included in their plan. It comes with features like weak password detection and an unsafe website blocker. You can access those through the company's Smart Home Manager app.

AT&T recently told CNET, just under a third of the customers who live in its footprint can get a fiber connection to their home. In 2021, the company plans to extend the offering to an additional 3 million residential and commercial customers. You can find out if that includes your household by visiting the company's website.