AT&T will soon enable RCS messaging for all Android phones

Google Messages will be the default chat app for AT&T customers.
Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt|06.30.21
@JessConditt

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
June 30th, 2021
In this article: news, sms, at&t, google messages, google, rcs, messages by google, tomorrow
Google Pixel 5
Chris Velazco/Engadget

AT&T is the latest carrier to make Messages by Google the default messaging service for all customers on Android devices. The move will replace the default messaging system, SMS, with Rich Communication Services technology, an open standard that prioritizes media, eliminates character limits, and generally upgrades the traditional texting experience. 

RCS unlocks the ability to share full-resolution photos and send larger media files than SMS can handle, it streamlines group chats, enables end-to-end encryption for one-on-one conversations, and it works over Wi-Fi or data. The transition for AT&T customers will take place soon, according to Google.

Google has been nudging the mobile industry toward RCS for years, and it's finally catching on. T-Mobile is making the switch to Messages by Google, and therefore RCS messaging, by the end of the year, and now AT&T is doing the same. 

However, Verizon hasn't announced plans to adopt RCS — and neither has Apple, for that matter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget