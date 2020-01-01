AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

The carrier isn’t happy, to no one’s surprise. It “respecfully disagrees” with the board’s recommendation, according to a statement, and said it was complying to support the “self-regulatory process.” You can read the full statement below. It didn’t say whether or not the 5GE icon would disappear from customers’ devices (i.e. the area where the misleading claims matter most), but it isn’t using 5G Evolution as part of its current advertising.

The decision came following a T-Mobile complaint, and more than a year after AT&T settled with Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) in a lawsuit over the 5GE label.

The planned change comes somewhat late when AT&T is already in the midst of rolling out its true 5G network. It may provide a more accurate representation of AT&T’s true coverage, though, and it might discourage providers from embellishing their network capabilities going forward.