Audeze's Penrose is a $250 wireless headset for audiophile gamers

Audeze has unveiled a wireless headset called Penrose, which features its planar magnetic driver technology and was designed with both console and PC gaming in mind. Even better, it’s now available for pre-order and is only $249 for a limited time — not exactly cheap, but not something that would make a huge dent in your budget like other more expensive planar magnetic headphones.

The premium audio manufacturer’s planar magnetic drivers enable its devices to produce more natural sounds with low distortion, thanks to their lightning fast responses and ultra-light and thin diaphragms. The Penrose is Audeze’s latest addition to a growing family of gaming headsets, including the Mobius, which is the first planar magnetic headset for gamers. Mobius blew us away when we tested it back in 2018, and while it’s still more affordable than similar headsets, it costs $100 more than the Penrose.