Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro review: Impressive audio, imperfect ANC

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Samsung caught flak for the Galaxy Buds 3. The company's mimicry of Apple's AirPods was all too obvious last year when it opted for a stem or "blade" design after several generations of putting touch controls on the main housing of its earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro continue that trajectory, as Samsung keeps adding new features with direct parallels to AirPods. The good news is, both models have been improved in various ways, all while their prices stay the same.

Samsung/Engadget 86 100 Expert Score Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $250 The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the best earbuds for Samsung's phones, due to device-specific features and the combination of great sound quality and capable ANC. Pros Refined design

Refined design Excellent audio

Excellent audio Lots of features Cons Design is still unoriginal

Design is still unoriginal ANC performance is good, not great

ANC performance is good, not great Many features require a Samsung phone See at Amazon

Samsung 79 100 Expert Score Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 $180 The Galaxy Buds 4 offer good sound and the benefits of an open fit, but the ANC needs work. They're still a compelling option for Galaxy phone owners looking to save money over the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Pros Refined design

Refined design Excellent audio

Excellent audio Lots of features

Lots of features Open fit has its benefits Cons Design is still unoriginal

Design is still unoriginal ANC is barely useful

ANC is barely useful Many features require a Samsung phone

Many features require a Samsung phone Constant fit adjustments due to open design See at Amazon

A refined design that's still too familiar

On last year's Galaxy Buds models, Samsung introduced its "blade" design and overall shapes that clearly took inspiration from Apple's earbuds. While all of that remains the same on the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, Samsung made some refinements that at least gives its earbuds a more polished look.

The angular "blade" is gone from both the open-fit Galaxy Buds 4 and silicone-tipped Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. That stem is now a flat panel with a thin metal cover, but it's still called the blade (thanks, Samsung). And thank the gods, the gimmicky blade lights on the last Pro model are now gone. The Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro both have an indented area that accepts both swipes and presses for the onboard controls, a design choice that makes that area easy to find by touch alone. Aside from that, the overall shape of both Galaxy Buds 4 models remains mostly the same, and they're both pretty much the same size too.

One big change for the Galaxy Buds 4 duo is the charging case. Since the buds now lay flat in there instead of sitting vertically in the case on the previous model, Samsung has gone back to its rounded square shape from older generations. The company did, however, keep the translucent lids, so you can clearly see if the earbuds are in the case without having to open it.

In addition to their styles (the Buds 4 are open fit while the Pro have ear tips), a notable distinction between the two is their ingress protection (IP) levels. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is rated IP57, which is good enough for dust protection and full immersion in up to three feet for 30 minutes, while the Galaxy Buds 4 is IP54. That latter number means you're only guarded against dust intrusion and water splashes.

Useful features, if you have a Samsung phone

Billy Steele for Engadget

Samsung Buds 4 Pro

A few years ago, Samsung offered iPhone users the same suite of features as those onGalaxy phones. Those days are long gone. Like Apple does with AirPods and Google with Pixel Buds, Samsung requires you to pair a Galaxy phone to get the most out of a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 or 4 Pro. If you opt for the open-fit model though, you'll have to sacrifice a few features.

Let's start with the tools that are available on both versions. You can expect Adaptive EQ 2.0, 360 audio with head tracking, Auracast, automatic switching, head gestures and both touch and swipe controls across the board. Both models also offer AI assistance via either Bixby or Gemini.

Voice features are where the two models primarily differ. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro has voice detection that automatically lowers the volume and activates ambient sound mode when you start speaking. The pricier version also offers hands-free access to an AI assistant without having to touch the earbuds or your connected device.

Pretty much all of this stuff requires a Samsung phone. Sure, you can use the basics — ANC, onboard controls and ambient sound — from the likes of iPhones and Macs. But the more advanced items like voice detection, head gestures and automatic switching won't be available there. As before, there's an app for Android users with non-Galaxy phones, but things like UHD audio and higher-quality calls are not available on those devices. If you do have a Galaxy phone, everything is baked into the Bluetooth menu, just like Apple does with AirPods.

Shockingly good sound quality

Billy Steele for Engadget

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (left) and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 (right)

I've come to expect good sound from the Galaxy Buds line. I usually go into any new Samsung audio review knowing I"ll be getting average audio quality at the very least. On last year's Galaxy Buds 3, the sound performance was well above average for both sets, and that continues on the two latest models. However, if audio is your main priority, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is the better pick.

Like Samsung did with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, this year's 4 Pro has a two-way driver setup with an 11mm "super-wide" woofer and a 5.5mm planar tweeter. While the woofer is larger than what's inside the 3 Pro, the tweeter is smaller. Those components combine for shockingly good sound quality for a pair of Samsung earbuds. I was truly surprised when I put the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in my ears for the first time and played aya's electro-tinged hexed! The driving bass line on "off the ESSO" is energetic yet nuanced, vocals are cutting and clear, while the synths and other percussive elements pierce through the mix. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deftly handled everything I threw at it, from Spiritbox's heavy metal to the mellow acoustic tunes on Muscadine Bloodline's 2025 release.

The Galaxy Buds 4 aren't a sonic slouch by any means. It's true you'll get deeper bass and more overall clarity and detail from the Pro model, but prospective buyers who desire an open fit don't have to sacrifice too much in the sound department. There's still punchy bass and crunchy highs, with enough midrange to fill in the gaps adequately. I noticed the biggest difference on that aya track, where the bass isn't as deep or detailed and the rest of the mix isn't quite as dynamic as it is on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Active noise cancellation that still needs work

Billy Steele for Engadget

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (left) and Galaxy Buds 4 (right)

While both Galaxy Buds 4 models offer active noise cancellation (ANC), the Pro version has what Samsung calls Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 2.0 versus just Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation on the other. The company didn't go into much detail about the differences, other than to say the ANC performance on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is superior. Hence the 2.0, I guess.

ANC performance was a major issue on the Galaxy Buds 3 and that continues on the Galaxy Buds 4. Samsung just hasn't managed to crack the noise cancellation code on open-fit earbuds the same way Apple has with its "regular" AirPods. In fact, the ANC on this new model makes such a modest difference, I'd wager most customers would prefer to trade it for longer battery life (or a lower price). I only kept it on in the interest of my battery rundown, otherwise I wouldn't have used it at all. It's definitely more like active noise reduction than outright cancellation.

Thankfully, noise cancellation is a different story on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It's still not going to silence the world like the second-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds can, but Samsung's tech does just enough to make it useful in most circumstances. I found it particularly adept at blocking moderate levels of constant noise, like a clothes dryer, fan or white noise machine. It's the sudden jolts of racket where the Pro struggles. The Buds 4 Pro also does a decent job at muffling human voices, which caused my family much frustration.

Calls and voice quality

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (left) and Galaxy Buds 4 (right)

Every audio company claims its special sauce is the key to the clearest calls, and Samsung is no different. The company boasts that its combo of a 16kHz super wideband mode, DNN noise reduction and personalized beamforming mics offer "calls so clear, it's stunning." Of course, that promise requires a Galaxy S26 series phone — not just the earbuds.

I was shocked to discover how well I sounded in quiet environments as both of these earbuds offer voice quality that's crisp and clear. If you move to a noisy spot, both models will completely block any background roar, but you will sound slightly digitized on the other end. This was more apparent on the Galaxy Buds 4, but it's noticeable on both versions. That's due to all the audio processing Samsung is doing to mute those distractions.

To top it all off, the ambient sound mode on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is very natural, which means you won't be yelling to hear yourself during calls or meetings.

The competition

If you're looking for the best earbuds to use with a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro are your best options. Again, like Apple does with the AirPods and Google with the Pixel Buds, Samsung continues to offer the most advanced and most useful features to the Galaxy faithful. If you don't really care about that synergy, the second-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are currently my top pick. That set won't wow you with features, but the combination of excellent sound quality and the best ANC performance make them hard to beat. Plus, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity offers easy switching between a Galaxy S26 and a MacBook.

Wrap-up

With each passing year, Samsung draws closer to offering Galaxy phone users a true like-for-like AirPods rival. The company is really only lagging behind Apple in two areas: hearing health and heart-rate tracking. Samsung currently offers the option to amplify voices on its earbuds, but it hasn't built a hearing test or the hearing protection tools Apple has. The biggest update on the AirPods Pro 3 was the addition of heart-rate tracking last year, which would be a great foundation for a fitness-focused version of the Galaxy Buds.

Everything else continues to improve on a familiar formula. Samsung has bolstered overall sound quality and ANC performance, even if the noise canceling abilities of the Galaxy Buds 4 remain somewhat lackluster. The design changes offer a more premium look and the gradual addition of modern features like head gestures help the company keep pace with the competition. While the Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro are both good, Samsung really needs to take bigger swings with new features to make its earbuds the must-buy that AirPods are for iPhone users.