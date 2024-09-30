The best soundbars to boost your TV audio in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The built-in speakers in most TVs aren’t enough to fill your living room with immersive sound that adequately showcases the finer details of movies and TV shows. Thankfully, you don't have to splurge for a five-speaker (or more) surround-sound system to improve your audio experience. In most cases, a single soundbar and maybe a subwoofer can often drastically improve the quality of Dolby Atmos content. To assist with your home theater shopping, I’ve compiled a list of the best soundbars in premium, mid-range and budget price ranges, along with a summary of what sets them apart from the competition. Just know going in that the more you pay, the more you’re going to get — both in terms of additional features and performance.

What to look for in a soundbar

Features

When it comes to features, the more you pay the more you're going to get in your new audio system. Most affordable options ($150 or less) will improve your television's audio quality, but that's about it. Step into the $300 to $400 range and you'll find a smart soundbar with things like built-in voice control, wireless connectivity, Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and even Android TV. They're all helpful when you want to avoid looking for the remote control, but the best sound quality is usually only in the top tier and the formats those premium soundbar systems support. I’m talking about things like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and other high-resolution audio standards. These are what you'll want to look for if truly immersive sound is what you crave for your living room setup. And not all Atmos soundbars are equal, so you'll need to look at the finer details carefully before you break into the savings account. If you're after the best small soundbar, size and quality become important factors, but don't overlook streaming services support for a well-rounded experience.

Ports

Sony

This is a big one. A lot of the more affordable soundbars are limited when it comes to connectivity options. They either offer an optical port or one HDMI jack and, if you're lucky, both. Things get slightly better in the mid-range section, but that's not always the case. The Sonos Beam, for example, is $449, but only has a single HDMI port. Even at the higher-end, the $899 Sonos Arc still only has one HDMI port. If you want to connect your set-top box, gaming console and more directly to your soundbar for the best possible audio, you'll likely want to look for an option with at least two HDMI (eARC) inputs. HDMI connections are essential for things like Dolby Atmos support, DTS:X and other high-res and immersive audio formats. And with the HDMI 2.1 spec, soundbars can support HDR, 8K and 4K/120 passthrough to make these speaker systems an even better companion for a game console.

Channels

Another big thing you’ll want to pay attention to when looking for the best soundbar is channels. That’s the 2.1, 7.1.2 or other decimal number that companies include in product descriptions. The first figure corresponds to the number of channels. A two would just be left and right while a more robust Atmos system, especially one with rear surround speakers, could be five or seven (left, right, center and upward). The second number refers to the subwoofer, so if your new soundbar comes with one or has them built in, you’ll see one here. The third numeral is up-firing speakers, important for the immersive effect of Dolby Atmos. Not all Atmos-enabled units have them, but if they do, the third number will tell you how many are in play and how they contribute to the overall soundstage.

Wireless

Sony

Most soundbars these days offer either Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or both. When it comes to Wi-Fi, that connectivity affords you luxuries like voice control (either built-in or with a separate device), Chromecast, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2. Depending on your preferences, you might be able to live without some of these. For me, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are essentials, but the rest I can live without. Those two give me the ability to beam music and podcasts from my go-to apps without having to settle for — or struggle with — a Bluetooth connection. For instance, Sonos speakers often offer seamless integration with iOS devices, making it easy to connect and stream music wirelessly. If you’re looking for a wireless speaker that can enhance your TV setup while also offering flexibility for audio throughout the house, it's worth considering a multi-room system.

Size

This one might seem obvious but humor me for a minute. Nothing is more soul-crushing than getting a pricey soundbar in your living room only to discover you have to rearrange everything to find a spot for it. This was my plight when the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar arrived at my door. Yes, that speaker is absurdly large (and heavy), and most soundbars aren't nearly as big. I learned a valuable lesson: Make sure the space where you want to put a soundbar will accommodate the thing you're about to spend hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars on.

Basically, it all comes down to the TV you have (or are planning to get) and what the primary goal is for your living-room audio. Is it ease of use? Do you want the best possible sound from a single speaker or speaker/sub combo? Do you just want to be able to actually hear your TV better? Or do you want to turn your living room into an immersive home theater system with surround sound?

By paying attention to each of those areas, you should have a good idea of what to look for in a soundbar, soundbar/subwoofer combo or a more robust setup. With that said, we've put numerous products through their paces at Engadget and have a few favorites for best soundbar at various price points to get you started.

The best soundbars for 2024

SAMSUNG Best premium soundbar Samsung HW-Q990D Dimensions: 48.5 x 2.7 x 5.4 inches (main unit) | Ports: 2 x HDMI In, 1 x HDMI Out, 1 x Optical | Channels: 11.1.4 Read our full Samsung HW-Q990D review Samsung’s Q990D is my top pick mostly because of its impressive, immersive sound quality. But, I also put it ahead of the pack because it’s a complete home theater setup. For $2,000, you get the soundbar, subwoofer and rear surround speakers all in the same box. While that’s pricey, putting together a comparable bundle amongst the competition will cost the same, or in some cases more. Across all of the various pieces, Samsung packs in 22 total drivers that create an 11.1.4-channel speaker setup. The audio is crisp and detailed for Dolby Atmos content, making movies and TV shows as close to a theater experience as you’re likely to get out of a soundbar setup. The Q990D also has additional features like Private Rear Sound that only use the rear speakers when you need to listen at a much quieter level. This is a great option for music too, with the subwoofer providing booming bass when needed and elevating finer elements of tracks along the way. Pros HDMI 2.1

All-in-one surround setup

Excellent, immersive audio

Handy features Cons Pricey

Not a huge update over last year’s model $1,059 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $1,900 at Lowe's$1,698 at World Wide Stereo

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Another premium soundbar option Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Dimensions: 70 x 10 x 6.5 inches (main unit) | Ports: 1 x HDMI Out, 1 x USB-A | Channels: 7.1.4 Read our full Sennheiser Ambeo Mini review While this is the most compact of Sennheiser’s Ambeo soundbars, the Mini remains in the premium category for two reasons. First, you’ll have to add a subwoofer to maximize its potential, which adds another $600. Secondly, the Mini is already $700, so a complete package puts you at a comparable place to flagship units from the competition. Once you have both though, the Ambeo Mini is truly impressive for a small soundbar. The main feature is Sennheiser’s spatial Ambeo technology that first debuted on the massive Ambeo Soundbar Max in 2019. With it, the company provides more immersive sound with a mix of driver placement and 3D virtualization. On the Mini, the audio profile is more reliant on virtualization than the bigger Ambeo soundbars due fewer speakers inside. However, you’ll still get a virtualized 7.1.4-channel speaker setup that works well for movies and music. That is, so long as you splurge for the Ambeo Sub too. Pros Compact design

Excellent clarity

Great bass

Easy setup Cons Expensive

No bundled sub

Ambeo effect is limited

One HDMI port $800 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $700 at World Wide Stereo$800 at Abt Electronics

Engadget Best midrange soundbar Sonos Beam Dimensions: 25.63 x 3.94 x 2.68 inches (main unit) | Ports: 1 x HDMI Out, 1 x Ethernet | Channels: 5.0 Read our full Sonos Beam review Solid sound quality? Check. Dolby Atmos? Yep. Compact and easy to set up? Uh huh. Compatible with other Sonos speakers for a more robust system? You betcha. The first-gen Sonos Beam has been one of our favorites since it arrived in 2018, but there was one thing it didn’t have: Dolby Atmos. That was the big addition to the 2021 model, though it’s a bit limited since the Beam doesn’t have any upward-firing speakers. Sonos manages to make things seem more directional by tweaking audio timing and frequency instead of adding more drivers. The new Beam still only has the one HDMI port which means you won’t be connecting a gaming console or set-top box directly to this. It also means that if you have an older TV with an optical jack, you’ll need an adapter. Pros Relatively compact design

Good sound for its size

Supports Dolby Atmos Cons One includes one HDMI port $449 at Sonos Explore More Buying Options $449 at Adorama

Engadget Best midrange soundbar - runner up Sonos Ray Dimensions: 21.93 x 3.66 x 2.76 inches (main unit) | Ports: 1 x Optical, 1 x Ethernet | Channels: 2.0 (non-surround), 5.1 (surround) Read our full Sonos Ray review Sonos’ latest bid for best soundbar may be its most affordable to date, but at $279, it’s not exactly a budget pick. Especially when you consider there are cheaper options that come with a subwoofer. Still, the compact design doesn’t command a lot of space in front of your TV or on your TV stand, making it a great option for smaller living spaces. The Ray is easy to set up and provides great sound quality for both TV and music, and it pairs seamlessly with iOS devices. There are some trade-offs when it comes to the immersive nature of the audio, but it’s a good option for upgrading your TV sound with minimal fuss. Pros Very good sound quality for both TV and music Good bass performance for such a small speaker

Compact, unobtrusive design

Easy setup

Reasonable price Cons Sound isn’t as immersive as you get from larger models

People with big living rooms might want a louder speaker

No voice controls $279 at Sonos Explore More Buying Options $279 at Amazon

VIZIO Best budget soundbar VIZIO V21t-J8 2.1 Dimensions: 24 x 7.68 x 2.28 inches (main unit) | Ports: 1 x Optical, 1 x USB | Channels: 2.1 If you’re looking for a way to improve your TV sound on a budget, Vizio has some high-quality options. With the V21t-J8, you get a 2.1-channel setup in a compact soundbar and 4.5-inch wireless sub combo for $160. This would be a great choice if you don’t want your add-on TV speaker to take up a lot of space. There’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, but that’s really the only sacrifice when it comes to the basics. HDMI ARC/eARC and optical connections link to your television while a 3.5mm aux jack and Bluetooth allow you to play music from your phone or another device. DTS Virtual:X compatibility offers some of the effect of surround sound without a bigger unit or additional speakers. Pros Compact design

Includes wireless subwoofer Cons No Wi-Fi connectivity $102 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $140 at Best Buy

Other soundbars we tested

Sonos Arc

There’s no doubt that the Arc is Sonos’ best-sounding soundbar, but it’s also the company’s most expensive. With a new model based on the Arc rumored to be on the way, it’s difficult to recommend this product over the likes of Samsung and Sony. The Arc works well as both a soundbar and a speaker, and the device will fit in nicely with other Sonos gear you might already have for a multiroom setup. It only has one HDMI port though, where much of the competition allows you to connect streaming and gaming devices directly to their soundbars.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus

I don’t think Sennheiser’s medium-sized model offers enough to stand out from the more powerful Ambeo Soundbar Max or the Ambeo Soundbar Mini. The Mini is more affordable and does a solid job with immersive audio in its own right. Like the rest of the Ambeo lineup, there’s no option for satellite speakers as you can only add a subwoofer to the soundbars. However, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus does have RCA input, so you can use it with a turntable if you’re into vinyl.

Soundbar FAQs

Is a soundbar better than speakers?

It really depends on what you’re after. A soundbar is definitely a simpler, more compact solution compared to a full speaker setup. If you want better sound than your TV’s built-in setup but don’t want to deal with multiple speakers and wires everywhere, a soundbar is probably the way to go. Some soundbars can even deliver impressive surround sound effects, thanks to features like Dolby Atmos and virtual audio technology.

However, if you’re an audiophile or want true surround sound for an at-home theater experience, a multi-speaker setup with a receiver, surround speakers and subwoofer will give you a richer soundstage and more control over your experience.

What connection do I need for a soundbar?

Most modern soundbars connect to your TV via HDMI ARC or eARC, which is the easiest and best option for achieving high-quality audio. If your TV supports this, all you need is an HDMI cable, and you’ll get not only great sound but also some extra features like controlling the soundbar with your TV remote.

If HDMI ARC isn’t an option on your TV, you can use an optical cable, which also delivers solid audio quality. Some soundbars even offer Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections for streaming music, and a few still have a 3.5mm aux jack for connecting to older devices.

Do all soundbars come with subwoofers?

Not all soundbars come with subwoofers, but many do or at least offer one as an optional add-on that you can purchase separately. A subwoofer is what gives you that deep, booming bass, so if you like action movies or want a fuller sound for music, having one can make a big difference. Some soundbars have a built-in subwoofer, but these generally don’t provide the same punch as a separate one.