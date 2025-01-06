LG xboom speakers hands-on: Built with the help of will.i.am and a dash of AI

Before CES 2025 began, LG appointed will.i.am as its "Experiential Architect," working with the rapper and singer on the "development, design and brand marketing" of its xboom audio line. Today, the company revealed the first results of the collaboration with the xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 speakers alongside the xboom Buds. I haven't gotten a chance to try the noise-canceling earbuds yet, but I did hear all three of the speakers in LG's home theater suite in Las Vegas.

The xboom Grab is the smallest of the three speakers. It's a cylinder-shaped device, complete with lighting that projects out from the bottom (or side). Controls for power, volume, play/pause and Bluetooth sit up top. The compact design is meant to be taken anywhere, and the speaker will even fit in a cup holder. Straps enable you to affix the xboom Grab to hooks, handles and other objects in either a vertical or horizontal fashion. This speaker is IP67 rated dust and waterproof, plus it passed the Military Standard 810G durability test. You can also expect up to 20 hours of battery life on a charge.

I was pleasantly surprised by how much bass the xboom Grab mustered during my demo, with punchy highs and solid mids holding the details. That low-end tone seemed slightly muffled to me, but I only got a quick listen, so a full review would confirm if that's actually the case. The other surprising thing is how loud the xboom Grab can be. At only 50 percent volume, the compact unit produced an almost uncomfortable level of sound for the room.

The next speaker in the lineup is the xboom Bounce. Named for the bouncing passive radiators on the top that also light up to the beat. LG promises "precise highs and an expanded soundstage, surrounding listeners with enhanced clarity and depth" on this device thanks to those radiators, dual dome tweeters and a track-type woofer. This one is also IP67 rated and military-grade tested for durability, plus it offers up to 30 hours or battery life.

If you seek bassy thump in a portable LG speaker, this will be the option for you. The bass here is much fuller than the xboom Grab, and once again it doesn't drown out the crisp highs and mids. This was my favorite of the three in terms of overall audio performance, although I could do without the pulsing lights.



1234567 LG's xboom Bounce is named for its bouncing passive radiators.

LG's xboom Bounce has a robust set of onboard controls up top.

LG's xboom Grab is the most compact option in the new lineup.

LG's xboom Grab can be used vertically or horizontally, and it fits in a cup holder.

LG's xboom Stage 301 is designed for karaoke and other performances.

LG's xboom Buds have a plain look, but that's okay.

LG's xboom Stage 301 can be used on a tripod.



Lastly, there's the xboom Stage 301: a speaker designed for performances and karaoke. Inside, a 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers power 120 watts of 2.1-channel sound that LG describes as "rich, full-bodied audio." The Stage 301 has a wedge design that's akin to a stage monitor with a built-in handle for easy transport. You can also sit this speaker on a tripod, in addition to flat and tilted orientations. There's only an IPX4 water resistance rating here, but the battery is replaceable. Each one provides up to 11 hours of use.

The xboom Stage 301 will offer an alternative to the party box speakers from the likes of JBL, Sony and others. LG says the unit is "optimized for busking, karaoke night or any sort of indoors or outdoors gathering." This was definitely the loudest of the three, which isn't a surprise given the size and power. There's plenty of bass, all of that wattage easily fills a large room and all of the controls you'd need are right up top — including a dedicated EQ button.

All three of the new xboom speakers have a dedicated button to instantly connect to will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI platform. This service offers customized content at the hands of an AI radio host. That's not all of the AI that's onboard though. AI Sound analyzes content to automatically make adjustments, AI Lighting ensures the visuals match the tunes and AI Calibration helps the speakers "recognize" the environment to properly produce "ample" sound for indoor and outdoor spaces. You can also use Auracast to pair multiple xboom units together in Party Link mode, and you don't have to open an app to do so.

I'm hoping to listen to the xboom Buds later this week, but here's a quick rundown of what to expect there. The active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds have graphene drivers inside, which LG says produce "pure, well-balanced sound with rich bass." The company developed a new earbud shape to increase comfort, adding ergonomic ear tips and small fins for stability. The xboom Buds are also quite tiny, which should add to the overall comfiness as well. In terms of battery life, there's 10 hours on a charge with two additional top ups in the case.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet for any of the so-called xboom by will.i.am products, but LG has announced they'll arrive later this year.