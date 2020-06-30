LG's latest Bluetooth speakers have passive radiators for extra bass

LG has released the XBoom Go PL lineup that may give you pause for your next Bluetooth speaker buying decision. The higher-end PL7 and PL5 models come with passive radiators for improved bass and the speakers are tuned by HiFi brand Meridian with a “sound boost” EQ mode for clear vocals and minimal distortion.

Both models are water-resistant and the PL7 can go for up to 24 hours on a charge, while the PL5 can run for 18 hours and the PL2 for 10 hours. The PL7 and PL5 also come with multi-colored lights that pulse to the beat of the music based on the sound waves.