Sonos and IKEA end their partnership

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Sonos and IKEA are ending their partnership and phasing out existing products. The duo collaborated on the Symfonisk lineup, which included lamp speakers, picture frame speakers and bookshelf speakers. Software updates will still be available for Symfonisk products.

Over the past eight years, we've had the pleasure of working closely with IKEA and are proud of what we've achieved," Sonos told Engadget. "Although our work together has largely wound down and we won't be releasing new products as partners, we'll continue to support every existing SYMFONISK product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come."

The Symfonisk lineup offered Sonos technology at a cheaper price point than buying its speakers outright. The cheapest speaker directly from Sonos is just under $200, with other models easily doubling or tripling that. Symfonisk speakers, however, are available for as low as $120, while a floor lamp with a speaker — and IKEA's classic bamboo top — is the most expensive item at $300. Items could become even more discounted now that they're being cleared out.

Sonos has struggled recently, canceling the release of its streaming video device in March and launching a simply terrible new app in Spring 2024. The latter led to CEO Patrick Spence's ousting and hundreds of workers being let go.