Sonos reportedly scraps its long-expected streaming video device

Sorry to everyone who was waiting for Sonos to release a streaming video device — it seems that's not happening anytime soon. The company is said to have canceled the long-expected product, which was reportedly far along in development.

Sonos leadership announced the cancellation in an all-hands call on Wednesday, according to The Verge . Interim CEO Tom Conrad says that, "for now," the company won't enter the streaming video market. The team that was working on the project, codenamed Pinewood, is set to be reassigned to other projects.

It was reported last month that Sonos could start selling the device this year for between $200 and $400. Pinewood was rumored to have a unified software experience with universal search for shows and movies from various streaming services like Netflix, Max and Disney+. Pinewood was believed to have Sonos Voice Control integration and to act as an HDMI hub for home entertainment devices such as game consoles. And, of course, the box would have synced with Sonos soundbars and speakers.

Per the report, Pinewood's cancellation leaves Sonos without a major new product to start selling in the second half of 2025. Instead, it seems that the company will double down on rebuilding its reputation and the performance of its software after the disastrous rollout of a new mobile app in 2024.

That fiasco led to the ouster of former CEO Patrick Spence and other executives . Sonos also fired hundreds of workers as part of a restructuring plan.

Engadget has contacted Sonos for comment.