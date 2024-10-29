Vizio just announced a soundbar that doubles as a karaoke machine

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s easy to give into cynicism writing about tech. There are so many underwhelming announcements and iterative improvements. Companies toss the letters AI around like it’s a magic elixir sent down from the Gods. The layoffs are harsh . Sometimes, though, you find something simple, useful and fun that forces optimism. That’s where I’m at with the Vizio MicMe. It’s a soundbar that doubles as a karaoke machine. That’s a neat idea, right?

The MicMe is being advertised as a “two-in-one soundbar system” that totally eliminates the need for a clunky standalone karaoke speaker. It’s a legitimate 2.1 soundbar, complete with a subwoofer. It’ll get the job done with regard to endless streams of Agatha All Along or Nobody Wants This.

Vizio

It also ships with two dynamic wireless microphones, and that’s where the karaoke magic comes in. The company says that the soundbar enters karaoke mode when one of the microphones is removed from the charging dock, without the user having to fiddle with anything. There is, however, an affiliated mobile app for making sound adjustments. This app also allows access to six different vocal effects.

Each microphone boasts eight hours of battery life per charge, which means a solid 8PM to 4AM karaoke session. Vizio says MicMe will have access to 80,000 songs via the proprietary app. It also integrates with many standalone karaoke apps, like Stingray. There should be no shortage of songs to ruin or master.

The soundbar hybrid is compatible with Vizio’s QuickFit technology, which allows it to attach to the company’s TVs without any tools. It’s also fully compatible with any smart TV with eARC. The MicMe costs $350. You can order one now but it won’t ship until the end of November.