August's WiFi smart lock hits all-time low of $183 at Amazon

We gave August’s latest smart lock a score of 80 when we reviewed it last year. Like other products in the category, the August smart lock allows you to open your door by using a companion mobile app. But what made it stand out for us was how easy installation turned out. It took us about 10 minutes to get it up and running. We also liked that August makes two-factor authentication mandatory as part of the setup process, which helps make it more secure than your average smart home device.

The August smart lock works with both Android and iOS devices, as well as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. That means you can use one of those voice assistants to open the door. Additionally, there’s the option to send digital keys to your friends and family to simplify things if you ever need them to visit your home and you’re not there. Best of all, you can still use your existing key with the August smart lock in case your phone runs out of battery or you lose it.

