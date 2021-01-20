Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

August's WiFi smart lock hits all-time low of $183 at Amazon

Save $66.50 on the silver model.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
21m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

August Smart Lock
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

August’s 4th-generation WiFi smart lock is one of its best yet, and now you can get it at a more affordable price. Amazon has discounted the silver model to $183.49, down from its usual $250 price. The black version is also on sale, but is only $14.67 off. We’ve seen the August lock drop as low as $199 in the past, but more frequently it’s been discounted to $210, making this one of the best opportunities to buy it to date. 

Buy August smart lock at Amazon - $183.49      

We gave August’s latest smart lock a score of 80 when we reviewed it last year. Like other products in the category, the August smart lock allows you to open your door by using a companion mobile app. But what made it stand out for us was how easy installation turned out. It took us about 10 minutes to get it up and running. We also liked that August makes two-factor authentication mandatory as part of the setup process, which helps make it more secure than your average smart home device. 

The August smart lock works with both Android and iOS devices, as well as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. That means you can use one of those voice assistants to open the door. Additionally, there’s the option to send digital keys to your friends and family to simplify things if you ever need them to visit your home and you’re not there. Best of all, you can still use your existing key with the August smart lock in case your phone runs out of battery or you lose it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, august, smart lock, august smart lock, home, smart home, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

View
Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

View
EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

View
Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

View
YouTube extends Trump's suspension ahead of inauguration day

YouTube extends Trump's suspension ahead of inauguration day

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr