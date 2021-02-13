August's latest WiFi smart lock is $55 off at Wellbots

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s easy to spend a fortune making your home “smart,” but you can save some money if you wait for the right deals. Wellbots has a good one going on right now on August’s 4th-gen WiFi smart lock that brings the price down to $194. The lock is on sale for $219, but using the coupon code ENGADGET25 at checkout will give you an extra $25 off and knock the final price down to $194.

Buy August smart lock at Wellbots - $194

We found the August smart lock to be easy to set up and compact enough to only take up minimal space on most doors. It only took about 10 minutes install and we appreciate that August requires two-factor authentication. That features makes for a more secure IoT device and it’s particularly important for a door lock.

After installation, you can remotely lock and unlock your door using August’s companion mobile app. You’re also able to send digital keys to friends and family if you’d like to give them access to your home while you’re away. The 4th-generation smart lock works with Android and iOS devices, plus you can use Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant to control it with your voice. And if you’re just not comfortable giving up physical keys all together, your lock’s key will work along with August’s device. That should help if you ever don’t have your phone handy, or it runs out of battery before you get in the house.

