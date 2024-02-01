Avatar VFX artists vote to unionize

A group of visual effects artists who work on the Avatar movies have voted to unionize . Fifty-seven out of 88 eligible workers at TCF US Productions 27 (a Walt Disney Studios subsidiary) voted in favor of the union in a National Labor Relations Board election. Nineteen workers voted against the effort and two ballots were void.

TCF US Productions 27 is not the main VFX house that works on the Avatar series. That would be Weta FX , which employs most of the 1,000-plus people who work on those projects. But an industry source pointed out to The Hollywood Reporter that the bargaining unit is notable, since that's "the core team that answers to Jim Cameron," the creator and director of the movies. “They are not necessarily impressive in size, but in influence.”