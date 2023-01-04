Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 raises $2.6 million for charity

With its first event of 2023 in the books, GDQ’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) has raised more than $2.6 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation . Following more than a week of some of the world’s best speedrunners showing off their skills, AGDQ 2023 saw 21,527 donors give an average of $66.35. While the event fell short of the record-breaking $3.4 million AGDQ 2022 collected for charity almost exactly a year ago, AGDQ 2023 saw one $100,000 donation. In one of the marathon’s more memorable moments, one also player set a new world record in Super Mario Galaxy 2 .

🏁TIME🏁

#AGDQ2023 has raised a total amount of $2,642,493 for @preventcancer!



Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support 💙



See you all next time at #SGDQ2023 from May 28th to June 4th ⏱️ #ThankYouMike 👏 pic.twitter.com/h3lkCmg0J7 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 15, 2023

For the third year in a row, AGDQ took place entirely online. The event was initially scheduled to take place in Flordia in front of a live audience. However, organizers eventually decided against that plan due to the state’s COVID-19 policies and “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals.”