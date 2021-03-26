'Axiom Verge 2' developer shows off some gameplay ahead of its spring launch

The hit 2015 side scroller Axiom Verge is getting a sequel, and developer Thomas Happ showed off a bit more of the game during today's Future Games Show event. Happ said he kept things brief to avoid spoilers (even if saying there are spoilers is a spoiler) but confirmed this game will take place both before and after the events of the first title.

One thing that hasn't changed is that the game touches on gameplay from the great side scrollers of the past: Metroid, Contra and others. In the brief clip you can get an idea of what Happ means when he says there will be new and different game mechanics in this sequel, but real understanding of the new game will have to wait until it's released this spring on Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch.