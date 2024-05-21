Ayaneo's latest handhelds are inspired by the Game Boy and GB Micro

We might just be living in the ultimate golden age of portable gaming. There’s the Switch for Nintendo first party games and indies, the Steam Deck and its rivals for modern PC titles and, of course, a whole bunch of systems intended for retro gaming. Ayaneo has been one of the leaders of this retro resurgence and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. As a matter of fact, the company just announced a whole bunch of new products , including two incredibly cool-looking Game Boy-inspired consoles. As a note, the company has yet to release pricing or availability information for any of the following items.

Ayaneo

The Pocket DMG is basically the pre-existing Pocket S but with a different form factor and screen. There’s an OLED display, which is something old-school portables never had, so retro titles should absolutely pop. Ayaneo also stuffed this handheld with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, which is the same processor found with the Pocket S.

It’s also extremely attractive, with a classic Game Boy-esque design and some modern aesthetic flourishes. For instance, there’s a classic D-pad and ABXY buttons, but also a joystick on the left and a cooling vent on the side.

Ayaneo

The Pocket Micro takes its design cues from the Game Boy Micro, which was the most budget-friendly way to play GBA titles back in 2005. It boasts the same rectangular design and horizontal form factor, but with a sturdy aluminum frame and a stretch-free full-screen 960x640 display. The layout is also familiar, with a D-pad and ABXY keys, though Ayaneo’s console adds two joysticks.

Despite the extremely cute and compact form factor, this thing is surprisingly powerful. It features a Helio G99 processor, which should excel with your favorite retro titles that you totally already own and have merely copied a ROM from the actual cart.

Ayaneo’s Remake collection isn’t just for Game Boy-inspired portable consoles. The company also announced a new mini PC to add to the lineup . The Retro Mini PC AM01S is an update to the AM01, with dual-fan cooling and laptop-grade processors. It looks like the mini PC will come in two tiers, one with the Ryzen 7 8845HS and the other with the Ryzen 9 8945HS. As for the design, it’s still Mac-inspired , though now includes a tilting screen. This allows the display to sit at multiple angles, so it can act as a digital clock.

Finally, there’s the Starship Graphics Dock AG01. As the name suggests, this thing looks like a retro starship from the 1970s version of Battlestar Galactica or something. This is the company’s first-ever mobile dock and comes loaded with the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT mobile graphics card. It’ll be available in red and gray, at first, but Ayaneo wants fans to vote on more colors.