Bad WiFi forces pro darts players out of at-home matches

It turns out the world's most keen-eyed dart throwers are just like you and me; they too have to contend with lousy WiFi. And in the case one of the best, the UK's Gary Anderson, a poor internet connection means he won't be able to take part in a stay at home competition put on by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).
Like a lot of professional sports leagues, the PDC is trying to make the best of the current situation by having its players compete from home. However, instead of turning to video games as organizations like the MLB and have done, it's asking its top players to stream their throws using a webcam. The problem is that some of its members, including Anderson, don't have adequate internet connections.