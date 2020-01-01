Bad WiFi forces pro darts players out of at-home matches

Anderson shared a screenshot of a speed test he conducted at his house. To put into context just how slow his internet is, average fixed broadband speeds in the UK are 67Mbps down and 20Mbps up, according to Ookla. You can’t use the modern internet with a 5Mbps connection. "It doesn't surprise me," he told The Sun. "I struggle to pay bills online in my house. It's really frustrating."

The important context here is that Gary Anderson lives in rural Somerset, England. He can't get faster internet where he lives. The rural digital divide is as much of an issue in the UK as it is in the US and other parts of the world. It was a problem before the coronavirus pandemic, but with so many people stuck at home, it’s become a more visible issue.

Number six ranked Daryl Gurney also dropped out for much the same reasons. The good news is that the other players who were supposed to take part will still be able to compete. The tour starts today with reigning champ Peter Wright opening the schedule.