Pro baseball players will compete in an online 'MLB The Show' league

Like other professional sports organizations coming to terms with the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball is turning to video games to give fans something to watch while things settle down. Starting today, you'll be able to cheer for your favorite MLB team as they compete in Sony's MLB The Show 20. Adding a personal touch to the affair, all 30 teams will be represented by one player on their active roster.

Over the next three weeks, the players will play one game against each of their opponents, with each game set to last three innings so as to give the players a chance to play multiple games in a single day. The top eight players will advance to the postseason. Some of the more notable players taking part include Matt Carpenter, Carlos Santana, Hunter Pence and Blake Snell. As you might imagine, a good portion of the players are younger.