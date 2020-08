Baidu is on the cusp of making self-driving cars more practical. The Chinese tech giant has revealed that its Apollo Computing Unit, billed as the “world’s first production-ready” autonomous driving computer, is ready for use on the streets. It’s an unassuming box (see below), but it can handle massive amounts of data from five cameras and 12 ultrasonic radars.

It’s based on Xilinx processors and boasts microcontrollers from chip maker Infineon.