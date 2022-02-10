Bandcamp's mobile app now supports song and album queuing

Bandcamp has always had a serviceable if unpolished mobile app for streaming the tracks you buy from its platform. However, one thing you couldn’t do before today was queue albums and tracks. The good news is Bandcamp has addressed that shortcoming of its software with a new update that’s available through the App Store and Google Play Store .

Good news! The Bandcamp app now supports queuing, making it easy to listen to multiple albums and tracks from your collection without interruption. https://t.co/RMYRfmiDWE pic.twitter.com/a7K6IiD5hG — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) February 10, 2022

To queue a song or album, navigate to your music library by tapping the heart icon located at the bottom of the interface, and then tap the album you want to play. You can queue the entire album by pressing the relevant button under the playback controls. To queue a single song, meanwhile, press the three dots icon located next to the individual track you want to listen to. You can also reorder what’s next at any point by dragging a song to another position in the queue.