Image credit: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen's BeoPlay H95s are money-no-object wireless headphones

They offer active noise cancellation and 38 hours of battery life for $800.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Bang & Olufsen launch money-no-object luxury travel headphones
Bang & Olufsen

When a company like Bang & Olufsen talks about its “philosophy of purposeful design,” you know you’re in for some luxury gadget porn. The company has unveiled the BeoPlay H95, its flagship wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), high-end sound and lots of bespoke features aimed at well-heeled travelers.

The over-ear headphones are built around 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets and custom processors. The ANC system is Bang & Olufsen’s most advanced yet, based on digital processing and using two kinds of microphones for extra noise reduction, the company said. It also comes with ACC and aptXTM Adaptive codecs that are supposed to deliver “low-latency, low-bit rate, high quality wireless audio” over Bluetooth 5.1.

Bang & Olufsen launch money-no-object luxury travel headphones
Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen promises 38 hours of battery life on a charge, even with ANC turned on. It includes four voice microphones for added call clarity, with advanced mic noise reduction that enhances clarity while reducing background noise.

Naturally, the H95s are built with top end materials, including a brushed aluminum framework, lambskin ear covers and a leather headband. With special pivoting hinges, they fold flat into a small size to fit into the aluminum carrying case — with matching textiles inside, of course.

The earpad design in soft memory foam creates “good contact to the skin,” offering extra passive noise cancellation on top of the ANC. It also comes with aluminum dials on each side “inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras,” to control ANC, volume and sound transparency.

Bang & Olufsen launch money-no-object luxury travel headphones
Bang & Olufsen

All these luxe features (and marketing) won’t come cheap. The Beoplay H95 headphones will arrive in select retailers and Bang & Olufsen stores on September 10th for $800, or £700 in the UK. Ahead of that date, the company is selling a limited run of 95 numbered pairs (celebrating its 95th anniversary) starting today. It didn’t mention where you can find those nor at what price.

