Bang & Olufsen's BeoPlay H95s are money-no-object wireless headphones

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen promises 38 hours of battery life on a charge, even with ANC turned on. It includes four voice microphones for added call clarity, with advanced mic noise reduction that enhances clarity while reducing background noise.

Naturally, the H95s are built with top end materials, including a brushed aluminum framework, lambskin ear covers and a leather headband. With special pivoting hinges, they fold flat into a small size to fit into the aluminum carrying case — with matching textiles inside, of course.

The earpad design in soft memory foam creates “good contact to the skin,” offering extra passive noise cancellation on top of the ANC. It also comes with aluminum dials on each side “inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras,” to control ANC, volume and sound transparency.

Bang & Olufsen

All these luxe features (and marketing) won’t come cheap. The Beoplay H95 headphones will arrive in select retailers and Bang & Olufsen stores on September 10th for $800, or £700 in the UK. Ahead of that date, the company is selling a limited run of 95 numbered pairs (celebrating its 95th anniversary) starting today. It didn’t mention where you can find those nor at what price.