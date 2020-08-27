Bang & Olufsen's BeoPlay H95s are money-no-object wireless headphones

When a company like Bang & Olufsen talks about its “philosophy of purposeful design,” you know you’re in for some luxury gadget porn. The company has unveiled the BeoPlay H95, its flagship wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), high-end sound and lots of bespoke features aimed at well-heeled travelers.
The over-ear headphones are built around 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets and custom processors. The ANC system is Bang & Olufsen’s most advanced yet, based on digital processing and using two kinds of microphones for extra noise reduction, the company said. It also comes with ACC and aptXTM Adaptive codecs that are supposed to deliver “low-latency, low-bit rate, high quality wireless audio” over Bluetooth 5.1.