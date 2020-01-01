Bang & Olufsen is working on Xbox-approved audio accessories

You already have plenty of high-end headsets to choose from for your Xbox gaming needs. But if you’re partial to Bang & Olufsen, you may want to keep an eye out for the audio company’s future product announcements: It has teamed up with Xbox to design premium audio gear for gaming that’ll meet the “Designed for Xbox” program standards. That’s the brand’s hardware program, where member partners are given access to Xbox’s guidelines and technical specifications to ensure that their products will work seamlessly with and improve user experience on the platform.
We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with @Xbox to create a new audio proposition catered for the high-end segment within #gaming, leveraging our core capabilities of sound, design and craft. More to come on what that means soon. #Xbox #BangOlufsen— Bang & Olufsen (@BangOlufsen) June 9, 2020
Bang & Olufsen VP Christoffer Poulsen said in a statement: