Bang & Olufsen is working on Xbox-approved audio accessories

“The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found this ideal partner to realise that potential.”

Unfortunately, the companies have yet to announce any product under the new line. We can most likely expect some luxury headsets, though, and perhaps some speakers. Based on the statement given by Matt Kesselring, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Xbox, the upcoming accessories could be designed specifically for Xbox Series X. The upcoming console is expected to have high—end specs that’ll make it the fastest Xbox ever capable of frame-rate doubling and HDR. He said: