Image credit: Blizzard

Blizzard's Battle.net launcher is getting a much-needed redesign

Blizzard is calling it 'the biggest front-end upgrade to Battle.net in years.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Battle.net
Blizzard

For many, Battle.net is the portal into their favourite PC and macOS video games. Blizzard-owned titles such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft, but also Activision releases such as Call of Duty: Warzone. As PC Gamer explains, though, the client has barely changed in the last eight years. Thankfully, a long overdue update has arrived. The general layout has been overhauled, and it’s now possible to ‘favorite’ games for easy access. The social pane has been reworked too, alongside a new notifications hub for messages and checking downloads. The update will be headed first to North America, followed by other regions “in the coming weeks,” according to a blog post. So if you don’t have it already, just hold tight.

If you’re curious, here’s a full breakdown of everything that’s changed:

  • A much more expansive layout for news and game content in full-page view

  • A revamped social pane so you can better see your friends and what they’re up to on each game tab 

  • Major accessibility improvements—we’ve added the ability to navigate most of the app with your keyboard, increased our screen reader support, and improved the color contrast

  • A new, consolidated notifications hub for messages and download status

In this article: blizzard, battle.net, PC gaming, design, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
