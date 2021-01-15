Blizzard's Battle.net launcher is getting a much-needed redesign

For many, Battle.net is the portal into their favourite PC and macOS video games. Blizzard-owned titles such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft, but also Activision releases such as Call of Duty: Warzone. As PC Gamer explains, though, the client has barely changed in the last eight years. Thankfully, a long overdue update has arrived. The general layout has been overhauled, and it’s now possible to ‘favorite’ games for easy access. The social pane has been reworked too, alongside a new notifications hub for messages and checking downloads. The update will be headed first to North America, followed by other regions “in the coming weeks,” according to a blog post. So if you don’t have it already, just hold tight.

If you’re curious, here’s a full breakdown of everything that’s changed: