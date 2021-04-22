With PUBG, Fortnite and Call of Duty already on mobile and Apex Legends Mobile coming soon, Battlefield now stands out for not having a smartphone or tablet version. That situation has just shifted, however, as EA has announced that a new Battlefield mobile game will arrive in 2022.

The developer noted that it will be an all-new, standalone game that's "completely different" from the upcoming Battlefield title for consoles and games. It's being developed by Industrial Toys, working closely with DICE "to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience," DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson wrote.

EA has long teased, but never unveiled a mobile Battlefield game. With the insane success of Fortnite and other titles though, a mobile strategy is now a must for big games, especially in the FPS/battle royal categories. EA is the publisher of Apex Legends Mobile, so Battlefield will be its second major mobile announcement this week.

EA also gave an update on the new Battlefield game for console and PC, promising "jaw-dropping" experience arriving later in 2021. "It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive bales, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before," the company wrote. The game is currently in daily playtesting, with Criterion and Dice currently polishing and balancing the game for release later this year.