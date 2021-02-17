What's on TV this week: 'For All Mankind' and 'Animals on the Loose'

This week Apple TV+ debuts season two of its space race series For All Mankind, while AMC+ premieres a new episode of The Walking Dead well ahead of its debut on the linear channel. There's also a Steven Universe game ported from mobile to consoles, but another highlight is Netflix's latest interactive flick, starring Bear Grylls. Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild movie is a 90 minute movie with three missions plus a secret mission tracking down animals that have escaped from a wildlife sanctuary. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Good Burger

Harley Quinn

Lovecraft Country (S1)

The Swordsman

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Thomas Was Alone (Switch)

Effie (Xbox One)

Speed Limit (Xbox One, PC, PS4, Switch)

Tuesday

Bad Habits, Holy Orders (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

Lovestruck in the City (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie - Interactive Special, Netflix, 3 AM

Where Murder Lies (S1), Discovery+, 3 AM

Grizzlies/Pelicans, TNT, 7:30 PM

Nets/Suns, TNT, 10 PM

The Black Church (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Each and Every Day, MTV, 9 PM

Trickster (season finale), CW, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Big Sky (winter finale), ABC, 10 PM

Temptation Island (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Amend: The Fight for America (S1), NEtflix, 3 AM

Hello, Me (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Meateater (S9), Netflix, 3 AM

Sisyphus, Netflix, 3 AM

Behind Her Eyes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

The Masked Dancer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

The Black Church (season finale), PBS, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Reset, Vice, 10 PM

For Life, ABC, 10 PM

Good Trouble (season premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

CB Strike, HBO, 10 PM

The Movie Show (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM

Thursday

It's A Sin (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

Archibald's Next Big Thing is Here (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

A Love So Beautiful, Netflix, 3 AM

The Walking Dead: Extended Season 10 Preview, AMC+, 3 AM

Good Eats: Reloaded (season premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

UFO Witness (season finale), Discovery+, 3 AM

Raptors/Bucks, TNT, 7:30 PM

Nets/Lakers, TNT, 10 PM

Your Attention Please: The Concert, Hulu, 8 PM

Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

Walker, CW, 8 PM

Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

Go-Big Show, TBS, 9 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

The Widower (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM

The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

For All Mankind (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

Tell Me Your Secrets (S1), Amazon, 3 AM

I Care A Lot, Netflix, 3 AM

WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

Pitta Kathalu, Netflix, 3 AM

Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

Hip Hop Uncovered, FX, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

The Widower, NBC, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Patrice O'Neal: Killing is Easy, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

A Love So Beautiful (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice, Lifetime, 8 PM

A Wild Year on Earth, BBC America, 8 PM

Heat/Lakers, ABC, 8:30 PM

Saturday Night Live: Rege-Jean Page / Bad Bunny, NBC, 11:30 PM

Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

Boiling Point: LA Riots (series premiere), BET, 8 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

Miss Scarlet & the Duke (season finale), PBS, 8 PM

Allen v. Farrow (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

The Widower (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Charmed, CW, 9 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

Supervillain (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.