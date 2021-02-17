What's on TV this week: 'For All Mankind' and 'Animals on the Loose'

Also new: 'Amend: The Fight for America' and
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|02.17.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

In this article: news, mustseehdtv, entertainment, For All Mankind, listings
Duane Howard

This week Apple TV+ debuts season two of its space race series For All Mankind, while AMC+ premieres a new episode of The Walking Dead well ahead of its debut on the linear channel. There's also a Steven Universe game ported from mobile to consoles, but another highlight is Netflix's latest interactive flick, starring Bear Grylls. Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild movie is a 90 minute movie with three missions plus a secret mission tracking down animals that have escaped from a wildlife sanctuary. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Good Burger

  • Harley Quinn

  • Lovecraft Country (S1)

  • The Swordsman

  • Steven Universe: Unleash the Light (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Thomas Was Alone (Switch)

  • Effie (Xbox One)

  • Speed Limit (Xbox One, PC, PS4, Switch)

Tuesday

  • Bad Habits, Holy Orders (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Lovestruck in the City (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie - Interactive Special, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Where Murder Lies (S1), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Grizzlies/Pelicans, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Nets/Suns, TNT, 10 PM

  • The Black Church (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Each and Every Day, MTV, 9 PM

  • Trickster (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Big Sky (winter finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Amend: The Fight for America (S1), NEtflix, 3 AM

  • Hello, Me (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Meateater (S9), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sisyphus, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Behind Her Eyes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • The Black Church (season finale), PBS, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Reset, Vice, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble (season premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • CB Strike, HBO, 10 PM

  • The Movie Show (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM

Thursday

  • It's A Sin (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Archibald's Next Big Thing is Here (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

  • A Love So Beautiful, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead: Extended Season 10 Preview, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Good Eats: Reloaded (season premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness (season finale), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Raptors/Bucks, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Nets/Lakers, TNT, 10 PM

  • Your Attention Please: The Concert, Hulu, 8 PM

  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Go-Big Show, TBS, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • The Widower (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • For All Mankind (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Tell Me Your Secrets (S1), Amazon, 3 AM

  • I Care A Lot, Netflix, 3 AM

  • WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Pitta Kathalu, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Hip Hop Uncovered, FX, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • The Widower, NBC, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Patrice O'Neal: Killing is Easy, Comedy Central, 10 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • A Love So Beautiful (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • A Wild Year on Earth, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Heat/Lakers, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Rege-Jean Page / Bad Bunny, NBC, 11:30 PM

  • Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

  • The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Boiling Point: LA Riots (series premiere), BET, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & the Duke (season finale), PBS, 8 PM

  • Allen v. Farrow (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • The Widower (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

  • Supervillain (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

Popular on Engadget