While Beats headphones have a rep for one-dimensional, bass-centric sound, the Solo Pro cans bust that stereotype. They do a good job with mids and highs too, offering a more well-rounded sound while still delivering driving lows. The noise cancellation can’t compare with what you get from Bose and Sony, but it can still keep you relatively cocooned. And if you own an iPad or iPhone, you’ll enjoy the quick pairing and hands-free Siri voice assistant features.

The main drawback is a design that may not be comfortable for all. However, Apple has addressed a different key gripe about the lack of a headphone port. You can now buy an adapter to use them with a 3.5mm jack, finally giving you the choice of wireless or wired. If you’re interested, we’ve only seen the Beats Solo Pro headphones as low as $200, so $150 is a pretty great deal in comparison.

