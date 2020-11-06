Bentley will sell only plug-in hybrids and EVs by 2026

By 2026, all Bentley cars in the company’s lineup will be a plug—in hybrid or a full electric model. The luxury car maker has revealed its plans to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization, outlining the steps it will take to achieve that goal over the next few years. Bentley will offer plug-in versions of all its models by 2023 before releasing its first all-electric model in 2025. It plans to only sell PHEVs and EVs a year later and intends to have a lineup exclusively filled with fully electric vehicles by 2030.

Bentley’s timeline resembles other automakers’ that are also making the shift to electric, including its parent company Volkswagen. If you’ll recall, Volkswagen previously announced that it will stop making gas-powered cars by 2026 and that it will start building car batteries and mobile EV charging stations of its own. Bentley introduced its first plug-in hybrid model last year, namely the Bentayga hybrid, which can run for 18 zero-emission miles on a fully charged battery. According to Autocar, it has also started working on its first EV that’s expected to be a high-riding sedan with a body similar to the Jaguar I-Pace.