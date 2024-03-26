The best Android tablets for 2024

There's a huge range of Android tablets out there. Some are great for reading comics, while others can double as laptop replacements. However, with devices starting at under $200 and going up to well over $1,000, picking the right one for your needs can be kind of tricky. We’ve tested dozens of tablets over the years from companies like Samsung, Lenovo and Google. So to help you select a device that fits your life, we've collected our top picks for the best Android tablets across various prices and use cases.

What we look for in a good Android tablet

Aside from cost, there are several specs and features we check out when evaluating new devices. One of the most important factors is the kind of display a tablet has. Not only its size (from less than seven inches to over 14), but also how bright it gets (ideally upwards of 400 nits) and what type of panel it uses (LCD, Mini LED, OLED, etc.). But it doesn't stop there: it's also crucial to consider things like refresh rate (the higher the better in most cases) as well as color saturation and accuracy, as those can help determine if a tablet is suitable for tasks like photo or video editing.

Performance is also a major benchmark. After all, no one likes to deal with hiccups or lag, especially if you're a gamer as that can make or break your experience. That said, it takes more than a beefy chip to make a device feel truly speedy. If a tablet has sluggish storage or slow wireless connectivity, downloading files or launching apps can become a chore. Generally, we’re looking for at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with microSD expandability being a major bonus.

Battery life is another major concern because many tablets are designed for use when traveling or working on the go. This means it's critical to consider not just the size of a device's battery, but also how fast it can recharge and if it supports bonuses like wireless power sharing or docking options.

Finally, there are more-specialized features such as stylus support, dedicated desktop modes, and expandable storage that can help tailor a tablet for specific use cases like sketching or productivity. And last but not least, there are design-related factors like dust- and water-resistance that go a long way toward making a device more durable.

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Best midrange Android tablet Screen size: 12.7 inches | Memory: 8GB | Storage capacity: up to 256GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 13MP | Rear camera resolution: 8MP | Weight: 1.35 pounds For those who want an all-purpose slate that won't break the bank, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a great option. It starts at just $300 and comes with a large 12.7-inch 3K display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus microSD card expandability for anyone who needs even more room for apps and media. The Tab P12 comes with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, along with the ability to display up to five floating windows for multitasking. It also features a more stripped-down take on Android that's closer to stock than what you get on Samsung's tablets. Plus, its big 10,200 mAh battery should provide plenty of juice for work or play. Pros Included stylus

Big 10,200 mAh battery

Punchy speakers Cons Screen refresh rate is relatively slow at 60Hz

Display could be a touch brighter $300 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Best budget Android tablet Screen size: 11 inches | Memory: up to 8GB | Storage capacity: up to 128GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 5MP | Rear camera resolution: 8MP | Weight: 1.06 pounds While the Galaxy Tab A9+ might not be as fancy or exciting as Samsung's more-expensive offerings, it covers all the basics well. It's got a big 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with an ample 7,400 mAh battery. And while onboard storage caps out at a measly 128GB, it has a microSD card slot so you can add more room if needed. Another bonus is optional 5G connectivity, which isn't something you find on most devices in this price range. Sadly, the Tab A9+'s wired charging isn't super speedy at just 15 watts and it doesn't have much in the way of substantial water resistance. But that's sort of expected among budget offerings. I also wish the base model came with more than 4GB of memory. However, if you upgrade to the model with 8GB of memory, you can still get a very affordable and speedy tablet for $220 (or less depending on discounts). Pros 90Hz display

Optional 5G connectivity

Slick design for its price Cons No stylus support $220 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $220 at Amazon$311 at Macy's