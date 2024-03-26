The best Android tablets for 2024
These are our favorite Android slabs you can get right now.
There's a huge range of Android tablets out there. Some are great for reading comics, while others can double as laptop replacements. However, with devices starting at under $200 and going up to well over $1,000, picking the right one for your needs can be kind of tricky. We’ve tested dozens of tablets over the years from companies like Samsung, Lenovo and Google. So to help you select a device that fits your life, we've collected our top picks for the best Android tablets across various prices and use cases.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Best Android tablet overall
Lenovo Tab P12
Best midrange Android tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Best budget Android tablet
Google Pixel Tablet
Best Android tablet that doubles as a smart display
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Best Android tablet for kids
What we look for in a good Android tablet
Aside from cost, there are several specs and features we check out when evaluating new devices. One of the most important factors is the kind of display a tablet has. Not only its size (from less than seven inches to over 14), but also how bright it gets (ideally upwards of 400 nits) and what type of panel it uses (LCD, Mini LED, OLED, etc.). But it doesn't stop there: it's also crucial to consider things like refresh rate (the higher the better in most cases) as well as color saturation and accuracy, as those can help determine if a tablet is suitable for tasks like photo or video editing.
Performance is also a major benchmark. After all, no one likes to deal with hiccups or lag, especially if you're a gamer as that can make or break your experience. That said, it takes more than a beefy chip to make a device feel truly speedy. If a tablet has sluggish storage or slow wireless connectivity, downloading files or launching apps can become a chore. Generally, we’re looking for at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with microSD expandability being a major bonus.
Battery life is another major concern because many tablets are designed for use when traveling or working on the go. This means it's critical to consider not just the size of a device's battery, but also how fast it can recharge and if it supports bonuses like wireless power sharing or docking options.
Finally, there are more-specialized features such as stylus support, dedicated desktop modes, and expandable storage that can help tailor a tablet for specific use cases like sketching or productivity. And last but not least, there are design-related factors like dust- and water-resistance that go a long way toward making a device more durable.
Screen size: 11 to 14.6 inches | Memory: 8GB | Storage capacity: 128GB or 256GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 12MP | Rear camera resolution: 13MP + 8MP ultra-wide on some models | Weight: 1.10 to 1.61 pounds
Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
If you want a tablet that can do it all, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S9 line is the easy pick. Not only does it come with an included stylus, it also features DeX mode which adds a dedicated productivity environment similar to what you'd get on a traditional PC. The tablets in this series also have gorgeous 120Hz OLED displays, speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors and a wealth of accessories like detachable keyboards and covers. Three models are available, ranging in size from 11 inches up to a massive 14.6-inch variant, so there's sure to be one version that fits your needs. The only real downside is that they don't come cheap, with a starting price of $700. But if you want a truly premium Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 family can't be beat.
- Gorgeous 120Hz OLED displays
- Included stylus
- DeX mode for productivity
- Kind of pricey
Screen size: 12.7 inches | Memory: 8GB | Storage capacity: up to 256GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 13MP | Rear camera resolution: 8MP | Weight: 1.35 pounds
For those who want an all-purpose slate that won't break the bank, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a great option. It starts at just $300 and comes with a large 12.7-inch 3K display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus microSD card expandability for anyone who needs even more room for apps and media. The Tab P12 comes with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, along with the ability to display up to five floating windows for multitasking. It also features a more stripped-down take on Android that's closer to stock than what you get on Samsung's tablets. Plus, its big 10,200 mAh battery should provide plenty of juice for work or play.
- Included stylus
- Big 10,200 mAh battery
- Punchy speakers
- Screen refresh rate is relatively slow at 60Hz
- Display could be a touch brighter
Screen size: 11 inches | Memory: up to 8GB | Storage capacity: up to 128GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 5MP | Rear camera resolution: 8MP | Weight: 1.06 pounds
While the Galaxy Tab A9+ might not be as fancy or exciting as Samsung's more-expensive offerings, it covers all the basics well. It's got a big 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with an ample 7,400 mAh battery. And while onboard storage caps out at a measly 128GB, it has a microSD card slot so you can add more room if needed. Another bonus is optional 5G connectivity, which isn't something you find on most devices in this price range.
Sadly, the Tab A9+'s wired charging isn't super speedy at just 15 watts and it doesn't have much in the way of substantial water resistance. But that's sort of expected among budget offerings. I also wish the base model came with more than 4GB of memory. However, if you upgrade to the model with 8GB of memory, you can still get a very affordable and speedy tablet for $220 (or less depending on discounts).
- 90Hz display
- Optional 5G connectivity
- Slick design for its price
- No stylus support
Screen size: 10.95 inches | Memory: 8GB | Storage capacity: up to 256GB | | Front camera resolution: 8MP | Rear camera resolution: 8MP | Weight: 1.08 pounds
Read our full review of the Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet is one-part slate mixed with one-part smart home control center, which makes it excellent for families looking for a shared device to station in a kitchen or living room. It has an optional speaker dock which gives its audio a major boost while also keeping the tablet charged up between uses.Google also offers a protective case with a ring-shaped kickstand built in, which makes it easy to prop up or hang the Pixel Tablet pretty much anywhere. And with a bright 11-inch display, up to 12 hours of battery life and Google's Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Tablet is a great standalone device too.
- Nifty smart home integration
- Clever charging dock and case accessories
- No microSD card slot
- Camera angle can be awkward when making video calls
Screen size: 10.1 inches | Memory: 3GB | Storage capacity: 32GB + microSD | Front camera resolution: 5MP | Rear camera resolution: 5MP | Weight: 1.4 pounds
When it comes to children's tablets, Amazon dominates the space. Its Fire HD 10 Kids Pro offers improved performance and specs over previous models along with up to 13 hours of battery life. You also get a sharp 10.1-inch 1080p screen, expandable storage and an included case to help it survive drops and tumbles. But what really puts the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro over the top is that in addition to a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and handy parental controls, the tablet comes with a two-year "worry-free" guarantee so if it gets damaged or broken, you can get a replacement for free. And with pricing starting at $150, this thing has pretty much everything you’d want and need in a kids tablet at an affordable price.
- Two-year “worry-free guarantee”
- Comes with a case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+
- Only has 3GB of memory and limited onboard storage