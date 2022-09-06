The best Black Friday AirPod and AirPod Pro deals for 2022

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you're looking for a new pair of AirPods to gift to a loved one this year, you're certainly not alone. These popular wireless earbuds have been high on many wish lists since they first debuted in 2016. We're now on the third-generation of Apple's standard earbuds, and the second full revamp of the higher-end AirPods Pro. And those who want all of the conveniences of AirPods in a classic, over-ear design can still turn to Apple's AirPods Max. Regardless of which model you're looking to gift (or buy for yourself), there are discounts to be had for Black Friday. Here are the best deals on AirPods we found for Black Friday 2022.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) One of our favorite pair of wireless earbuds is cheaper than ever for Black Friday. $200 at Amazon

The latest AirPods Pro are on sale for $200 for Black Friday. While that's not a huge discount, it's significant for a pair of Apple earbuds that just came out a couple of months ago. These buds earned a score of 88 from us for their improved sound quality, excellent Transparency Mode and solid active noise cancellation. We also appreciate the addition of the U1 chip inside the buds' wireless charging case, which enables Precision Finding using the Find My app.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple's updated AirPods have a better fit, much-improved sound quality and longer battery life – and now you can pick them up for $30 less than usual. $140 at Amazon

Apple's third-generation AirPods have dropped to $140, which is $30 off their usual price. The company totally revamped the design of the standard AirPods with this iteration, and they earned a score of 88 from us for their comfortable fit, noticeably better audio quality and longer battery life. Just keep in mind that these buds don't have ANC — you'll have to spring for the AirPods Pro to get that feature.

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These earbuds have the original AirPods look and feel, plus improved wireless connectivity. At $79, they're cheaper than ever for Black Friday. $79 at Amazon

The second-generation AirPods are on sale for $79 for Black Friday, although we have seen them go in and out of stock since they dropped that low. They're a bit outdated at this point, but if you're looking for a basic pair of wireless earbuds that work well within the Apple ecosystem, they'll be a good option. This model earned a score of 84 from us when it came out in 2019 for its improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

AirPods Max

Apple Apple AirPods Max Apple's premium over-ear cans are a much better buy when you can get them for $100 off. $449 at Amazon

The over-ear AirPods Max have dropped to $449, or $100 off their usual price. The most premium of Apple's audio gadgets, the AirPods Max have excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC, reliable touch controls and a good battery life. There are better headphones out there when it comes to overall sound quality and ANC, but these are the ones to get if you want them to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple devices.

