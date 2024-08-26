The best budget gaming laptops for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When most people think of gaming laptops, they imagine high-end gaming machines with the latest graphics card, processor and so on. And of course, gaming laptops of that caliber are going to come with a hefty price tag. However, it is possible to get a budget gaming laptop that still lets you play the latest AAA titles, without spending thousands of unnecessary dollars. If you’re searching for the best budget gaming laptop, you’ve come to the right place. All of our recommendations come in at a palatable $1,250 or less, meaning you can still enjoy an immersive gaming experience, at a much more affordable price. They all boast speedy SSDs, dedicated graphics cards and generous screen sizes, which are must-haves when investing in a budget gaming laptop.

What is a budget gaming laptop?

To get a high-end gaming experience, you can easily spend $5,000 on a fully tricked-out notebook like the Razer Blade 18. But when it comes to the best budget gaming laptops, we're focusing on the other end of the pricing spectrum: laptops under $1,000. It used to be tough to find a decent gaming option at that price point but, as PC prices have fallen, they no longer seem like unicorns.

Stepping up a bit to systems between $1,000 and $2,000 puts you firmly in mid-range territory, which is beyond the scope of this guide. Still, it's worth keeping an eye out for sales that can push those PCs below $1,000. Be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming laptops for a general overview of what to look out for in these more expensive systems.

Are cheap gaming laptops worth it?

Cheap gaming laptops are definitely worth it if you’re trying to save money and are being realistic about what you can get at this price range. You can expect to find Intel and AMD's latest (but not greatest) CPUs, as well as entry-level GPUs like NVIDIA's RTX 3050. Budget models are also typically paired with 1080p screens running at a respectably high refresh rate of 120Hz or beyond. There are some exceptions though: Dell's G16 (currently discounted to $900) is notable for its 16-inch quad HD+ screen.

Many cheap gaming laptops also skimp on specs like RAM and hard drive space. We'd recommend getting at least 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Modern games need a decent chunk of memory to run, and they also tend to be large, so you wouldn't be able to fit much alongside Windows 11 on a 256B SSD. You might be tempted to jump on one of those dirt-cheap gaming laptop deals from Walmart or Best Buy, but it's just not worth it if you're stuck with 8GB of RAM or a tiny SSD.

As for build quality, expect to find more plastic than metal on budget gaming machines. Still, the best cheap gaming laptops we're recommending should be sturdy enough to last a few years. Affordable systems will also be heavier and thicker than mid-range and premium models, and they typically don't have great battery life. These are worthwhile trade offs if you're looking to save money, though, and even the priciest gaming laptops struggle with battery life.

Best budget gaming laptops

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Dell G15 Best budget gaming laptop overall Screen size: 15-inch | Touchscreen: No | Processor: 13th-gen Intel Core i5/i7 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Storage: Up to 512GB | Weight: 2.81 pounds | Battery life: Up to 6.5 hours Dell was one of the first PC makers to combine a decent amount of gaming power in a sub-$1,000 system. The latest G15 builds on that experience. It starts at $800 with Intel's 13th-gen i5-13450HX, an RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making it one of the best cheap gaming laptop choices around. We'd recommend bumping up to the $1,000 model with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 165Hz 1080p screen with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology. While it's no Alienware, the G15 carries over some of that premium brand's design cues with a sharp, angular case and LED-backlit keys. There's a distinct lack of gamer bling, which for some may also be a plus. If you're looking for something larger, consider the 16-inch screen version mentioned above (which, funny enough, is also slightly lighter than the G15). $900 at Dell Explore More Buying Options $1,100 at Amazon