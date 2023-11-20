The best gifts to buy tea lovers in 2023
Help them step up their brew game with these handy tools.
Tea is so much more than just a drink. It’s a ritual, a habit that allows you to explore an endless variety of flavors, aromas and preparations. And, without getting into the argument of true teas (aka leaves from Camellia Sinensis) versus herbal teas, there’s a wonderful world of concoctions to try – from earthy oolongs, to grassy matchas, to smoky yerba mates and more. So while coffee may be the go-to beverage of choice in the West, this holiday season, we wanted to put together a list of some of the best gifts to buy for people who appreciate the finer cup of brew.
Hiware Borosilicate glass pitcher
After the handle on my previous pitcher developed a crack, I went on a search for a simple but durable container that could support my iced tea addiction and after a year and a half, this thing has not disappointed. Its heat-resistant borosilicate glass means you can pour boiling water directly into the pitcher without worrying about it shattering and its huge 68-ounce capacity holds enough to keep an entire family hydrated. Meanwhile, the stainless steel lid prevents leaves or stuff like fruit pulp from escaping. And at $20, this pitcher is just great value.
Hario Cold Brew Bottle
If you know someone who always brings their “famous” iced tea to parties or picnics check out Hario’s Cold Brew bottle. It holds up to 750ml of liquid and comes with a removable strainer to keep tea leaves from spilling out. There’s even a grippy silicone top for easy handling and a removable stopper that acts like a cork. And if you’re worried it’s a little pedestrian looking to make a lasting impact, Hario makes a champagne bottle version too.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
When it comes to boiling water in style, Fellow’s Stagg EKG Kettle can’t be beat. It’s available with a huge range of finishes and accents including walnut, cherry and maple woods. There’s an LCD panel built into the base for choosing a specific temperature (down to the degree) while the hold feature keeps water hot for up to an hour. The gooseneck spout is also great for friends or family that like making mudwater (aka coffee) with a V60 or similar brewer. And if that’s not enough, just this fall, Fellow introduced a new pro model that supports customizable brew settings, WiFi connectivity and more.
Subminimal Nanofoamer
While Subminimal’s Nanofoamer is marketed as a device for making the perfect frothy milk for lattes and cappuccinos, I’ve found it also doubles as an incredibly powerful whisk. It’s much faster and more convenient than a traditional bamboo one, making it the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys a daily cup of matcha. It’s available in two models: one that uses AA batteries and a rechargeable version, the latter of which features a USB-C port (which as a gadget nerd is something I really appreciate). It also features two speed settings and a handful of swappable mesh screens so you can whip milk into a range of consistencies. And because it’s good for both coffee and tea, it’s a great multitasker for blended households.
Breville IQ Electric Kettle
For those on your list that prefer function over form, you really ought to consider Breville’s IQ Electric Kettle. In addition to having nearly double the capacity (57 ounces vs 30 ounces) of the Stagg, it has dedicated temperature settings for a lot of major types of tea (green, white, oolong and black). It’s also a bit more powerful with an output of up to 1,500 watts, so there’s less waiting around for the water to heat up.
OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket
One of the easiest ways to brew better tea is by moving away from single-serving bags and switching to loose-leaf teas. That’s because typically tea bags feature lower quality leaves that often sit on shelves for months (or years) with the whole process favoring convenience over flavor. On top of that, the cloth or (more often) paper used to make tea bags can also impart unwanted flavors.
If you know someone looking to get into loose-leaf teas, they’re going to need an infuser, and OXO’s is one of the best. Its stainless steel basket won’t mess with the taste and its included lid traps heat in when steeping while also doubling as a saucer to prevent dripping once the tea is ready to drink. The basket is also a perfect size so it fits in practically any mug (and even many iced tea pitchers), and at just $15, it’s cheap enough to buy two or more so there will always be a clean one ready to go.
Rishi Tea Sampler
For someone just getting started on their tea adventure, Rishi’s Premium Sachet Sampler is an excellent place to begin. They’ll be able to try high-quality mainstays like English Breakfast and Jade Cloud alongside fun blends like yuzu peach green tea and Valerian Dream. In total, there are 12 different varieties with doubles of a couple classics (Earl Grey and peppermint). That’s two weeks of new flavors all in one convenient package.
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
While Fellow’s Atmos Canister was originally intended to store coffee, it’s equally great at keeping tea tasting fresh and flavorful, even after long periods. That’s because simply twisting its lid removes oxygen from the canister, slowing down potential oxidation which can cause tea to taste dull and lifeless. It’s available in three sizes (0.4, 0.7 and 1.2 liters) and in a range of materials, though you’ll probably want to stay away from the glass version, as light is another source of potential oxidation. (Leave the clear one for cookies or something.) And while it’s a bit on the pricey side, in my opinion there’s no better way of keeping even the fanciest leaves tasting great over time.
Breakaway Matcha Flight Kit
Getting into matcha can be intimidating for even long-time tea drinkers. Not only can matcha be expensive but, since it’s very finely ground green tea instead leaves steeped in water, it has a very different flavor profile and texture. So instead of buying someone a single type of matcha, give this matcha flight kit a try. It includes four different blends which range from bright grassy varieties to deeper savory mixes. There’s also a handcrafted bamboo scoop, a sieve, tea towel and most importantly, a motorized whisk for properly whipping up the perfect cup.
Firebelly Tea Travel Mug
Tea is a year-round drink and for anyone who wants to bring their brew on the road (both hot or cold), Firebelly’s Tea Travel mug has them covered. It comes with an inner chamber that can be filled with ice, allowing you to chill your brew in an instant. Alternatively for hot tea, you can simply drop your leaves on the bottom, fill it with hot water and then insert the chamber when you want to stop the infusion. The mug is powder-coated to better withstand nicks and scratches, while the double-walled design keeps your drink at the proper temperature for hours. There’s also a flow control lid that helps prevent spilling while still letting drinkers enjoy the smell of their tea.
Tea House tea-scented candles
For those times when you or a loved one wants the relaxing aroma of tea but might not have room for another cup, consider Tea House’s line of scented candles. There are eight different varieties to choose from including creamy London Fog to spicer options like Chai Latte. Each soy-based candle is hand-poured and available in eight or 14-ounce sizes. This is the perfect way to add some extra ambiance to those holiday gatherings and maybe even convert some coffee drinkers.