The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork in 2024

The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork offer the best of both worlds, so you don’t have to make the hard decision and choose one over the other. With gaming laptops being much more affordable than they once were, it’s possible to find a powerful laptop that comes with a decent CPU to make multitasking a breeze, and GPU that plays the latest AAA titles without question. Whether you’re looking for a laptop with a larger screen size and high refresh rate, or something more portable and lightweight, there are plenty of great laptops out there to choose from. These are our top picks for the best laptops for gaming and schoolwork — but if you’re looking for a dedicated gaming laptop rather than an all-in-one machine, check out our best gaming laptop best list for our recommendations.

Are gaming laptops good for school?

As we’ve mentioned, gaming laptops are especially helpful if you're doing any demanding work. Their big promise is powerful graphics performance, which isn't just limited to PC gaming. Video editing and 3D rendering programs can also tap into their GPUs to handle laborious tasks. While you can find decent GPUs on some productivity machines, like Dell's XPS 15, you can sometimes find better deals on gaming laptops. My general advice for any new workhorse: Pay attention to the specs; get at least 16GB of RAM and the largest solid state drive you can find (ideally 1TB or more). Those components are both typically hard to upgrade down the line, so it’s worth investing what you can up front to get the most out of your PC gaming experience long term. Also, don’t forget the basics like a webcam, which will likely be necessary for the schoolwork portion of your activities.

The one big downside to choosing a gaming notebook is portability. For the most part, we'd recommend 15-inch models to get the best balance of size and price. Those typically weigh in around 4.5 pounds, which is significantly more than a three-pound ultraportable. Today's gaming notebooks are still far lighter than older models, though, so at least you won't be lugging around a 10-pound brick. If you’re looking for something lighter, there are plenty of 14-inch options these days. And if you're not into LED lights and other gamer-centric bling, keep an eye out for more understated models that still feature essentials like a webcam (or make sure you know how to turn those lights off).

Best laptops for gaming and school in 2024

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Best laptop for gaming and school overall Display size: 14-inch OLED | Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD) | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 3.31 pounds | Max battery life: 10 hours Read our full ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 review The ASUS ROG Zephryus G14 may be a bit more expensive than it was when it originally launched, but it remains a fantastic 14-inch laptop for all purposes. The beauty of the latest model is that it features an all-new unibody aluminum chassis, a vibrant 120Hz OLED display, solid performance and tons of ports–all for hundreds less than an equivalent Razer Blade 14. It even has a built-in microSD card reader and presets for several color gamuts, so it can easily pull double duty as a photo/video editing machine. Its audio is also way above average thanks to punchy up-firing stereo speakers. Battery life is solid too, with the Zepyrus lasting just shy of eight hours on our rundown test. And to top it off, the G14 weighs almost half a pound less than rival laptops with similar designs. The main downsides are that its GPU caps out at an RTX 4070 (instead of a 4080 like on the previous model) and that its RAM is soldered in. But if you want a really great all-rounder that offers big power in a portable package, this system has to be at the top of your list. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Writer, Reviews $2,000 at Best Buy

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Dell G15 Best budget laptop for gaming and school Display size: 15.6 inches | Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD) | CPU: Intel Core i5-13450HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 | RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 6.19 pounds | Max battery life: 6.5 hours While Alienware has established itself as a solid premium brand, Dell's cheaper G-series notebooks are worth a look for anyone on a budget. In particular, the G15 continues the trend of delivering very capable hardware – including Intel’s latest 13th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX 30 and 40-series GPUs – for under $1,000. Sure, the case is mostly plastic, and the laptop screen doesn't offer all of the latest niceties, but for the price it's hard to find anything more powerful. $800 at Dell Explore More Buying Options $1,220 at Amazon

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Best no-limit gaming laptop for schoolwork Display size: 16 inches | Display resolution: 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 | RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 5.89 pounds | Max battery life: 90 Whr Taking the idea of a gaming laptop to the absolute extreme, ASUS's latest Zephyrus Duo 16 combines the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors with NVIDIA's great RTX 40-series hardware. And, true to its name, it has two screens: a gorgeous 16-inch main display (with optional Mini-LED backlighting), and a very wide 14-inch secondary panel right below. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and G-Sync support, plus a bunch of additional connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 ports. That opens up a near desktop-level of multitasking, since you can have windows spread across both screens. It could help you, say, follow an online lecture using the 1080p FHD webcam while fitting in a Halo Infinite match on your main screen. Don’t worry, we won’t tell. $3,500 at ASUS Explore More Buying Options $2,578 at Amazon