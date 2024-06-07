Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork in 2024
These are our top picks for true work-and-play machines.
The best laptops for gaming and schoolwork offer the best of both worlds, so you don’t have to make the hard decision and choose one over the other. With gaming laptops being much more affordable than they once were, it’s possible to find a powerful laptop that comes with a decent CPU to make multitasking a breeze, and GPU that plays the latest AAA titles without question. Whether you’re looking for a laptop with a larger screen size and high refresh rate, or something more portable and lightweight, there are plenty of great laptops out there to choose from. These are our top picks for the best laptops for gaming and schoolwork — but if you’re looking for a dedicated gaming laptop rather than an all-in-one machine, check out our best gaming laptop best list for our recommendations.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
Best laptop for gaming and school overall
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU - 15.6” QHD 240Hz - 16GB DDR5 RAM - 1TB PCIe SSD - Windows 11 - CNC Aluminum - Chroma RGB - Thunderbolt 4
Best high-end laptop for gaming and school
Dell G15
Best budget laptop for gaming and school
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
Best no-limit gaming laptop for schoolwork
Alienware m18
Best big screen laptop for gaming and school
Are gaming laptops good for school?
As we’ve mentioned, gaming laptops are especially helpful if you're doing any demanding work. Their big promise is powerful graphics performance, which isn't just limited to PC gaming. Video editing and 3D rendering programs can also tap into their GPUs to handle laborious tasks. While you can find decent GPUs on some productivity machines, like Dell's XPS 15, you can sometimes find better deals on gaming laptops. My general advice for any new workhorse: Pay attention to the specs; get at least 16GB of RAM and the largest solid state drive you can find (ideally 1TB or more). Those components are both typically hard to upgrade down the line, so it’s worth investing what you can up front to get the most out of your PC gaming experience long term. Also, don’t forget the basics like a webcam, which will likely be necessary for the schoolwork portion of your activities.
The one big downside to choosing a gaming notebook is portability. For the most part, we'd recommend 15-inch models to get the best balance of size and price. Those typically weigh in around 4.5 pounds, which is significantly more than a three-pound ultraportable. Today's gaming notebooks are still far lighter than older models, though, so at least you won't be lugging around a 10-pound brick. If you’re looking for something lighter, there are plenty of 14-inch options these days. And if you're not into LED lights and other gamer-centric bling, keep an eye out for more understated models that still feature essentials like a webcam (or make sure you know how to turn those lights off).
Best laptops for gaming and school in 2024
Display size: 14-inch OLED | Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD) | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 | RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 3.31 pounds | Max battery life: 10 hours
Read our full ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 review
The ASUS ROG Zephryus G14 may be a bit more expensive than it was when it originally launched, but it remains a fantastic 14-inch laptop for all purposes. The beauty of the latest model is that it features an all-new unibody aluminum chassis, a vibrant 120Hz OLED display, solid performance and tons of ports–all for hundreds less than an equivalent Razer Blade 14. It even has a built-in microSD card reader and presets for several color gamuts, so it can easily pull double duty as a photo/video editing machine. Its audio is also way above average thanks to punchy up-firing stereo speakers. Battery life is solid too, with the Zepyrus lasting just shy of eight hours on our rundown test. And to top it off, the G14 weighs almost half a pound less than rival laptops with similar designs. The main downsides are that its GPU caps out at an RTX 4070 (instead of a 4080 like on the previous model) and that its RAM is soldered in. But if you want a really great all-rounder that offers big power in a portable package, this system has to be at the top of your list. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Writer, Reviews
Display size: 15.6 inches | Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD) | CPU: Intel Core i7-12800H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 4.4 pounds | Max battery life: 80 Whr
For years, Razer has built a reputation for making gaming laptops that look as good as MacBooks. And that's still true. Razer's Blade 15 features a sleek and sturdy metal case, a capable 15.6-inch laptop screen, an understated design (unless you really kick up those RGB keyboard lights), and just about all the power you'd want in a portable gaming powerhouse. If money is no object, you can equip the Blade 15 with Intel's latest 13th-gen processors, NVIDIA's powerful RTX 4070 and 1,440p OLED display running at a 240 Hz refresh rate.
While you'll pay a bit more for the Blade 15 compared to some other models, you've still got a few different price points to work with. The entry-level model starts at $1,999 with an RTX 3070 GPU and 360Hz 1080p display. That's certainly enough power for most games and creative apps. If you're looking for something a bit smaller, Razer's new AMD Ryzen-powered Blade 14 looks compelling as well, with plenty of connectivity options and support for Wi-Fi 7. Razer also recently debuted new Blade 16 and 18 models, which cost (and weigh!) much more than the Blade 15, but may be useful if you need a bigger screen.
Display size: 15.6 inches | Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD) | CPU: Intel Core i5-13450HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 | RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 6.19 pounds | Max battery life: 6.5 hours
While Alienware has established itself as a solid premium brand, Dell's cheaper G-series notebooks are worth a look for anyone on a budget. In particular, the G15 continues the trend of delivering very capable hardware – including Intel’s latest 13th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX 30 and 40-series GPUs – for under $1,000. Sure, the case is mostly plastic, and the laptop screen doesn't offer all of the latest niceties, but for the price it's hard to find anything more powerful.
Display size: 16 inches | Display resolution: 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) | CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 | RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 5.89 pounds | Max battery life: 90 Whr
Taking the idea of a gaming laptop to the absolute extreme, ASUS's latest Zephyrus Duo 16 combines the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors with NVIDIA's great RTX 40-series hardware. And, true to its name, it has two screens: a gorgeous 16-inch main display (with optional Mini-LED backlighting), and a very wide 14-inch secondary panel right below. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and G-Sync support, plus a bunch of additional connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 ports. That opens up a near desktop-level of multitasking, since you can have windows spread across both screens. It could help you, say, follow an online lecture using the 1080p FHD webcam while fitting in a Halo Infinite match on your main screen. Don’t worry, we won’t tell.
Display size: 18 inches | Display resolution: 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) | CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 | RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 9.32 pounds | Max battery life: 97 Whr
The biggest and most powerful Alienware laptop yet, the m18 is the ideal gaming notebook for someone who prioritizes screen size above all else. It can be equipped with Intel’s fastest 13th-gen CPUs, NVIDIA’s RTX 4090, and either a 165Hz QuadHD+ screen or a 1080p display that supports a wickedly fast 480Hz refresh rate. It’s a gaming beast, but it’ll also be a great option for students editing audio or video, and comes with a decent webcam for video calls. A bigger screen means a larger timeline view–exactly what you’d want for massive projects.