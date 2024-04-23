The best noise-canceling headphones for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

For most wireless headphones, active noise cancellation (ANC) is a primary feature, especially at the mid-range to premium levels. ANC is a popular tool, especially for headphones you’re going to use in a variety of locations and settings. To help you cut through the noise of all the options on the market, we’ve compiled a list of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. Judged primarily in terms of ANC performance, this guide not only offers suggestions in various scenarios and prices, but also gives you advice on what to look for on a spec sheet while you’re shopping.

How to choose the best noise-canceling headphones for you

Design

When you’re shopping for a pair of wireless headphones, the first thing you’ll need to decide on is wear style. Do you prefer on-ear or over-ear? For the purposes of this guide, I focus on the over-ear style as that’s what most noise-canceling headphones are nowadays. Sure, you can find on-ear models with ANC, but over-ear, noise-canceling headphones are much more effective at blocking sound since your ears are completely covered.

Type of noise cancellation

Next, you’ll want to look at the type of ANC a set of headphones offers. You’ll come across terms like “hybrid active noise cancellation” or “hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation,” and there are key differences between the two. A hybrid ANC setup uses microphones on the inside and on the outside of the device to detect ambient noise and cancel it out. By analyzing input from both mics, a hybrid system can combat more sounds than “regular” ANC, but it does so at a constant level that doesn’t change.

Adaptive ANC takes the hybrid configuration a step further by continuously adjusting the noise cancellation for changes in your environment and any leakage around the padding of the ear cups. Adaptive ANC also does a better job with wind noise, which can really kill your vibe while using headphones outdoors. For the purposes of this best headphones list, I’m only considering products with hybrid ANC or adaptive ANC setups because those are the most effective at blocking noise.

Customization

You’ll also want to check to see if the ANC system on a prospective set of headphones offers adjustable levels of noise cancellation or presets. These can help you dial in the amount of ANC you need for various environments, but it can also help you save battery life. Master & Dynamic, for example, has ANC presets that provide both maximum noise blocking and more efficient cancellation that is more energy efficient. Other companies may include a slider in their companion apps that let you adjust the ANC level to your liking.

How we test noise-canceling headphones

The primary way we test headphones is to wear them as much as possible. I prefer to do this over a one-to-two-week period, but sometimes deadlines don’t allow it. During this time, I listen to a mix of music and podcasts, while also using the headphones to take both voice and video calls.

Since battery life for headphones can be 30 hours or more, I drain the battery with looping music and the volume set at a comfortable level (usually around 75 percent). Due to the longer battery estimates, I’ll typically power the headphones off several times and leave them that way during a review. This simulates real-world use and keeps me from having to constantly monitor the process for over 24 straight hours.

To test ANC performance specifically, I use headphones in a variety of environments, from noisy coffee shops to quiet home offices. When my schedule allows, I use them during air travel since plane noise is a massive distraction to both work and relaxation. Even if I can’t hop on a flight, I’ll simulate a constant roar with white noise machines, bathroom fans, vacuums and more. I also make note of how well each device blocks human voices, which are a key stumbling block for a lot of ANC headphones.

ANC-related features are something else to consider. Here, I do a thorough review of companion apps, testing each feature as I work through the software. Any holdovers from previous models are double checked for improvements or regression. If the headphones I’m testing are an updated version of a previous model, I’ll spend time getting reacquainted with the older set. Ditto for the closest competition for each new set of headphones that I review.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 Best noise-canceling headphones overall Connectivity: Bluetooth | ANC type: Hybrid Adaptive | Customizable ANC: Yes | Max battery life with ANC: 30 hours | Transparency mode: Yes Read our full review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony opted for two audio chips on its 1000XM5 headphones, adding a V1 Integrated Processor alongside its QN1 HD Noise Canceling Processor chip to bolster distraction blocking. The company outfitted the M5 with eight total mics, doubling the number of microphones that detect distractions. On top of that, there’s an automatic ANC optimizer that adjusts in real time to ensure you always get the best performance even with changes in how the headphones fit and the level of clamor in your environment. The result is the best noise-canceling setup available in terms of pure sound blocking — and, thanks to Sony’s tweaks, the M5 is better in the frequency range that includes human voices. Sony has been cramming its flagship headphones with features for years, so you get a lot of conveniences on the 1000XM5 that other companies don’t offer. Things like automatic pausing with Speak-to-Chat, Quick Attention mode, 360 Reality Audio support and compression-fighting DSEE Extreme audio upscaling. There are tools here that are available on other Sony headphones as well, like Adaptive Sound Control that automatically changes settings based on your activity or location, which you can finetune to your preferences. Somehow, Sony also found a way to enhance the already stellar sound profile of the M4, though the improvement is mostly only noticeable in the finer details of songs. There’s more depth, so everything sounds more immersive, but the overall audio has better clarity too. This brings the texture of an acoustic guitar or the intricacies of Jake White’s trademark guitar sounds to your ears in a novel manner. The headphones also offer plenty of bass, but provide only the oomph when needed and not a drop more. Pros Supreme comfort

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Bose QuietComfort Ultra Best noise-canceling headphones - runner up Connectivity: Bluetooth | ANC type: Hybrid Adaptive | Customizable ANC: Yes | Max battery life with ANC: 24 hours | Transparency mode: Yes Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bose’s unique take on spatial audio may be the headline feature on its QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but the company didn’t overlook ANC on this model. Described as “the quietest quiet” available on any of its headphones yet, the ANC here is noticeably better than the Bose 700 and iconic QuietComfort Headphones. This is due in part to microphone enhancements that also improve call quality. The changes are especially apparent when dealing with the hard-to-combat frequency range of people talking. The company also offers presets that mix ANC, transparency mode and its spatial Immersive Audio, allowing you to quickly switch the sound to match your surroundings. While the spatial sound feature is a bit of a mixed bag, the stock tuning on the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones is still good – even before you switch on Immersive Audio. Bose has generally lagged the competition in terms of sonic prowess, but these headphones show that gap is narrowing. There’s a dash more bass to enhance a default sound profile that’s warmer, clearer and more inviting than previous Bose models. When Immersive Audio hits, it’s amazing. But, the company is relying on signal processing rather than specially crafted content so the results vary. Pros Excellent ANC

