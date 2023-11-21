The best outdoor gifts for 2024

ThermoWorks may have been tardy to the wireless food probe party, but the company has more than made up for it with the performance of the RFX. The RFX Meat is a wireless probe that sends internal temperatures to the company's app. The grillmaster on your list will also need the RFX Gateway receiver, which comes in this combo, so that the probe's stats are viewable anywhere they go once the Gateway is connected to their Wi-Fi network. And to keep accurate tabs on grill temps, the kit includes a wired Pro-Series Air Probe that plugs into the receiver. Two- and four-probe configurations are also available for an additional cost. No matter which one you choose to give, the RFX series is a powerful remote monitoring tool from the best in the business in terms of temperature accuracy.