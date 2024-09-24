Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sure, it’s easy enough to weigh yourself using a standard scale, but when you take the leap and switch to smart gadgets like smart scales, you’ll never look back. From basic weight measurements to a detailed look at your BMI, muscle mass, body fat percentage and more, the best smart scale can help you keep track of your weight over time, allowing you to hone in on your health-and-wellness routine safely and accurately. All-in-one smart scales connect to your phone or mobile device using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing you to keep track of those all-important health metrics more easily and securely (no more worrying about losing that piece of paper you jotted on before). We’ve tested and researched the best smart scales to help you on your health journey so you can find one that works best for you.

Smart scale safety

There are valid reasons to weigh yourself, but your self-worth shouldn’t be defined by the number that shows up between your feet. If you’re looking to alter your body shape, that figure could go up as your waistline goes down, since muscle weighs more than fat. Dr. Anne Swift, Director of public health teaching at the University of Cambridge, said that “weighing yourself too often can result in [you] becoming fixated on small fluctuations day-to-day, rather than the overall trend over time.” Swift added that “it’s sometimes better to focus on how clothes fit, or how you feel, rather than your weight.”

(A meta-analysis from 2016 found there may be some negative psychological impact from self weighing. A 2018 study, however, said that there may be a positive correlation between regular weigh-ins and accelerated weight loss. It can be a minefield, and I’d urge you to take real care of yourself and remember that success won’t happen overnight.)

What to look for in a smart scale

Weight

A weighing scale that measures weight is probably the top requirement, right? One thing to bear in mind is that, with all these measurements, weight readings won’t be as accurate as a calibrated, clinical scale. Consequently, it’s better to focus on the overall full body weight trend up or down over time, rather than the figures in isolation.

Connectivity

Most scales will either connect to your phone over Bluetooth, or to your home’s Wi-Fi network, and you should work out your regular weighing routine ahead of time. A lot of lower-end, Bluetooth-only scales will only record your weight when your phone is present and don’t keep local records. That means if you routinely leave your phone outside the bathroom at home, you could lose that day’s stats. Wi-Fi connectivity, on the other hand, allows a scale to post your stats to a server, letting you access them from any compatible device. But you need to be mindful that there’s a small risk to your privacy should that information from your Wi-Fi scale be compromised.

Bone density

The stronger your bones, the less you’re at risk from breaks and osteoporosis, which you should keep in mind as you get older. Clinical bone density tests use low-power x-rays but higher-end scales can offer an approximation from your own bathroom. These bone mass tests pass a small electrical current through your feet, measuring the resistance as it completes its journey. The resistance offered by bones, fat and muscle are all different, and your scale can identify the difference.

Body fat percentage and muscle mass

Fat and muscle are necessary parts of our makeup, but an excessive amount of either can be problematic. Much like bone density, a smart body fat scale can measure body fat and muscle mass percentages using Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). This measurement tests how well your body resists the electrical signal passing through your body. (It’s a rough rule of thumb that you should have a 30/70 percent split between fat and muscle, but please consult a medical professional for figures specific to your own body and medical needs.) For those with specific athletic goals, some smart scales also offer an athlete mode to better tailor readings.

BMI

A lot of scales offer a BMI calculation, and it’s easy to do since you just plot height and weight on a set graph line. Body Mass Index is, however, a problematic measurement that its critics say is both overly simplistic and often greatly misleading. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most common clinical body metrics and medical professionals will use it to make judgements about your care.

Pulse Wave Velocity

French health-tech company Withings has offered Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) on its flagship scale for some time, although regulatory concerns meant it was withdrawn for a period of time. It’s a measurement of arterial stiffness, which acts as a marker both of cardiovascular risk and also other health conditions. I’ve had anecdotal reports that PWV scales have sent people to the doctor, where they’ve found they were close to a cardiac event. It’s worth saying, as with all of these technologies, that there is limited, albeit positive, research into how accurate these systems are.

Display

Less a specification and more a note that smart scales have displays ranging from pre-printed LCDs or digital dot matrix layouts through to color screens. On the high end, your scale display can show you trending charts for your weight and other vital statistics, and can even tell you the day’s weather. If you are short-sighted, and plan on weighing yourself first thing in the morning, before you’ve found your glasses / contacts, opt for a big, clear, high-contrast display.

App and subscriptions

You’ll spend most of your time looking at your health data through its companion scales app, and it’s vital you get a good one. This includes a clear, clean layout with powerful tools to visualize your progress and analyze your data to look for places you can improve. Given that you often don’t need to buy anything before trying the app, it’s worth testing one or two to see if you vibe with it. It’s also important you check app compatibility before making your purchase. Some health apps will only work with iOS or Android — not both. Apple Watch connectivity can also be a bonus for tracking workouts and health metrics seamlessly.

Several companies also offer premium subscriptions, unlocking other features – including insights and coaching – to go along with your hardware. Fitbit and Withings both offer these services, which you may feel is worth the extra investment each month.

Data portability

Using the same scale or app platform for years at a time means you’ll build up a massive trove of personal data. And it is, or should be, your right to take that data to another provider when you choose to move platforms in the future. Data portability is, however, a minefield, with different platforms offering wildly different options, making it easy (or hard) to go elsewhere.

All of the devices in this round-up will allow you to export your data to a .CSV file, which you can then do with as you wish. Importing this information is trickier, with Withings and Garmin allowing it, and Omron, Xiaomi, Eufy and Fitbit not making it that easy. (Apps that engage with Apple Health, meanwhile, can output all of your health data in a .XML file.)

Power

It’s not a huge issue but one worth bearing in mind that each scale will either run disposable batteries (most commonly 4xAAA) or with its own, built-in battery pack. Sadly, all of our crop of smart scales use batteries, adding an environmental and financial cost to your scale life. That’s just about forgivable for scales that cost under $100, but this stretches even to the highest-end models. When you’re spending more than that on a device, the lack of a rechargeable cell feels very, very cheap indeed.

Best smart scales for 2024

Fitbit Best affordable smart scale Fitbit Aria Air Display type: LCD | Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes | App connectivity: Yes | Length: 11.8 inches | Width: 11.8 inches | Number of profiles: Multiple It's very competitive at the low end for the best budget smart scale, and Xiaomi and Fitbit offer dramatically contrasting products for a very low price. Fitbit's scale has far fewer features, but has better build quality, is faster and more reliable than its cheaper rival. Crucially, it also leverages the Fitbit app, which is refined and easy-to-use, offering clean, easy-to understand visualizations of weight measurements. Xiaomi, meanwhile, offers weight and some basic body composition measurements, although this extra data is only visualized inside the app. From a data perspective, the Xiaomi has the edge, but its companion app – formerly Mi Fit, now branded as Zepp Life – is terrible. The lag time for each weigh-in, too, leaves a lot to be desired with the Xiaomi, although I had no qualms about its accuracy. When I was a kid, and complained about something, my nan would say "look, you can either have a first class walk or a third class ride." And Fitbit's scale here is the very definition of a first class ride – polished, snappy and with a world-class app by its side. The Xiaomi, meanwhile, offers more for your money, and charges less, but both hardware and software lack any sort of polish. It's therefore up to you if you'd rather the first class walk or the third class ride. Pros Good build quality

Easy to use

Convenient integration with Fitbit app Cons Fewer features than competitors

Easy to use

Convenient integration with Fitbit app Cons Fewer features than competitors $49 at QVC Explore More Buying Options $50 at Lenovo$50 at Walmart

eufy Most feature-rich smart scale Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro Display type: LCD | Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes | App connectivity: Yes, syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit | Length: 11.02 inches | Width: 11.02 inches | Number of profiles: Unlimited Well, this is awkward. Not long before this guide was published, it was revealed that Eufy is in the midst of a massive security issue. Researchers found that its security cameras, which were promised to be secure, allowed internet users to access the stream using VLC player. Consequently the high praise for Eufy's P2 Pro I have as a scale will need to be moderated by the fact that we don't yet know how deep the company's promises around privacy and security really run. It's unfortunate, as the all-in-one scale does leap head-and-shoulders above the competition at this level, and it surpassed my expectations by quite a bit. The ease of use was one thing, but the depth of metric data made available in the app, and the way it presents that information, is fantastic. While I don't think the Eufy Life app is better than, say, Withings' class-leading Health Mate, it offers exactly what a would-be weight-watcher would need. The fact you can get plenty of your vital statistics graphed by hitting two buttons helps you visualize your progress, but the stat dashboard laying out everything, including your BMR, is so useful. If you're going all Quantified Self, you could theoretically calculate your daily calorie intake to the finest of fine margins looking at this thing every morning. Pros Easy to use

Provides a lot of data

Handy in-app dashboard Cons Lackluster app

Provides a lot of data

Handy in-app dashboard Cons Lackluster app $80 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $45 at Eufy$80 at Best Buy

Garmin Best smart scale for athletes Garmin Index S2 Display type: LCD | Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes | App connectivity: Yes | Length: 12.6 inches | Width: 12.2 inches | Number of profiles: 16 I'm very partial to Garmin's Index S2, but I also think it's the sort of scale that needs to be used by people who know what they're doing. Almost everything about the hardware is spot-on, and the only fly in its ointment is the low refresh rate on its color screen. I can't say how upsetting it was to see the display refresh in such a laggy, unpolished manner, especially when you're spending this much money. But that's my only complaint, and the rest of the hardware (and software) is otherwise pitch-perfect, offering accurate readings, including body water percentage. If you're looking to set goals to alter your body shape, this probably isn't the scale for you – it's the scale you buy once you already calculate your BMR on a daily basis. Pros Good build quality

Good integration with Garmin mobile app

Provides a lot of data Cons Laggy display

Good integration with Garmin mobile app

Provides a lot of data Cons Laggy display $150 at Backcountry Explore More Buying Options $150 at CompetitiveCyclist.com$150 at Steep and Cheap

Withings Best premium smart scale Withings Body Comp Display type: LCD | Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes | App connectivity: Yes, syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit | Length: 12.7 inches | Width: 12.7 inches | Number of profiles: 8 Naturally, if you're looking for a machine that'll cater to your every whim and hypochondriac urge, then Withings' Body Comp is the way forward. It's a luxury scale in every sense of the word, and you should appreciate the level of polish and technology on show here. Apart from the batteries, which I've already said is a cheap and nasty way to save money given that you're dropping this much money on a product. I also appreciate its Apple compatibility, which lets you use your iPhone or iPad with the Withings app for iOS to monitor daily health metrics. The group of people who think it's reasonable to spend $200 on a scale is, especially with food and energy prices spiking, a fairly small one. But if you're the sort who already spends hand over fist to keep your body in check, this is probably justifiable as an "investment." Knowing all of the extras about your nerve health and arteries is a bonus, but let's be clear and say this isn't the top pick for everybody. Hell, you might have second thoughts even if you do have a subscription to Good Yachting Magazine. Pros Good build quality

Excellent software support with Withings app

In-depth health tracking, including data on nerve and artery heatlh Cons Runs on disposable batteries

Excellent software support with Withings app

In-depth health tracking, including data on nerve and artery heatlh Cons Runs on disposable batteries $200 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $200 at Withings$200 at Apple

How we tested and which smart scales we tested

For this guide, I tested six scales from major manufacturers:

Mi (Xiaomi) Body Composition Scale 2 ($29.99)

Our cheapest model, Xiaomi / Mi’s Body Composition Scale 2 is as bare-bones as you can get, and it shows. It often takes a long while to lock on to get your body weight, and when it does you’ll have to delve into the Zepp Life-branded scales app in order to look at your extra data. But you can’t fault it for the basics, offering limited (but accurate) weight measurements and body composition for less than the price of a McDonald’s for four.

Fitbit, now part of Google, is the household name for fitness trackers and smartwatches in the US, right? If not, then it must be at least halfway synonymous with it. The Aria Air is the company’s stripped-to-the-bare bones scale, offering your weight and a few other health metrics, but you can trust that Fitbit got the basics right. Not to mention that most of the reason for buying a Fitbit product is to leverage its fitness app anyway.

Eufy’s Smart Scale P2 Pro has plenty of things to commend it – the price, the overall look and feel (it’s a snazzy piece of kit) and what it offers. It offers a whole host of in-depth functionality, including Body Fat, Muscle Mass, Water Weight, Body Fat Mass and Bone Mass measurements, as well as calculating things like your Heart Rate and Basal Metabolic Rate (the amount of calories you need to eat a day to not change weight at all) all from inside its app. In fact, buried beneath the friendly graphic, the scale offers a big pile of stats and data that should, I think, give you more than a little coaching on how to improve your overall health.

Shortly before publication, Anker – Eufy’s parent company – was identified as having misled users, and the media, about the security of its products. Its Eufy-branded security cameras, which the company says does not broadcast video outside of your local network, was found to be allowing third parties to access streams online. Consequently, while we have praised the Eufy Smart Scale for its own features, we cannot recommend it without a big caveat.

Given its role in making actual medical devices, you know what you’re getting with an Omron product. A solid, reliable, sturdy, strong (checks the dictionary for more synonyms) dependable piece of kit. There’s no romance or excitement on show, but you can trust that however joyless it may be, it’ll do the job in question and will be user-friendly. The hardware is limited, the app is limited, but it certainly (checks synonyms again) is steady.

Joking aside, Omron’s Connect app is as bare-bones as you can get, since it acts as an interface for so many of its products. Scroll over to the Weight page, and you’ll get your weight and BMI reading, and if you’ve set a fitness goal, you can see how far you’ve got to go to reach it. You can also switch to seeing a trend graph which, again, offers the most basic visualization of your workouts and progress.

Garmin’s got a pretty massive fitness ecosystem of its own, so if you’re already part of that world, its smart bathroom scale is a no-brainer. On one hand, the scale is one of the easiest to use, and most luxurious of the bunch, with its color screen and sleek design. I’m also a big fan of the wealth of data and different metrics the scale throws at you – you can see a full color graph charting your weight measurements and goal progress, and the various metrics it tracks in good detail. If there’s a downside, it’s that Garmin’s setup won’t hold your hand, since it’s for serious fitness people, not newbies.

At the highest end, Withings’ flagship Body Comp is luxurious, and luxuriously priced, a figure I’d consider to be “too much” to spend on a bathroom scale. For your money, however, you’ll get a fairly comprehensive rundown of body composition metrics including your weight, body fat percentage, vascular age, pulse wave velocity and electrodermal activity. Its monochrome dot matrix display may not be as swish as the Garmin’s, but it refreshes pretty quickly and feels very in-keeping with the hardware’s overall sleek look. If there’s a downside, it’s that they ditched the rechargeable battery found in the Withings Body Cardio (its former flagship, and an excellent scale I’d recommend if it were within the parameters of this guide) in favor of AAA batteries. Which, when you’re spending this much on a body fat scale, makes me feel very nickel-and-dimed.

Smart Scales FAQs

What's the difference between a smart scale and a regular scale?

A regular scale is pretty straightforward - it tells you how much you weigh, and that’s usually it. A smart scale, on the other hand, does much more. Not only does it give you your weight measurements, but it can also track things like your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and even your BMI. Some smart scales even monitor more advanced metrics like bone density, depending on the model.

What’s even better is that smart scales sync with scales apps on your phone using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so you can see all your health data in one place. This lets you monitor trends over time, like if your muscle mass is increasing or your body fat percentage decreasing.

How do smart scales work with more than one person using it?

When more than one person in a household uses the smart scale, it usually recognizes each person by their weight range and other body measurements (like body fat percentage). Most smart scales allow you to set up individual profiles in the companion app, and once your profile is linked, the scale can automatically figure out who’s standing on it.

Let’s say you and a family member have fairly different weights - the scale will easily know who’s who based on that. But if you and someone else have similar weights, it might ask you to confirm the profile on your phone after the weigh-in. Some scales even let you assign a profile manually in the scales app if it’s not sure.