The 10 best tech toys for kids in 2023

Tamagotchi is the undisputed ruler of the virtual pet scene, but Spin Master took a big swing at the title this year with its new Bitzee toys. We are in love, and any kid you give it to will be as well. Instead of a little egg with an embedded LCD screen, your creature is displayed on lit plastic flippers, similar to those light message spinning toys you may have played with as a kid. But this one is way cooler, as it’s a creature you can play with, feed and yes, even pet by touching the top of the flippers. It’s a virtual pet for kids who actually want something they can physically interact with, and it comes in a nice little case that feels like getting a present every time it’s opened.