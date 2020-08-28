Beyond Meat starts direct sales of its plant-based patties and sausages

Beyond Meat’s plant-based products have expanded through various restaurants and grocery chains, but now fans of its product can order directly. Its competitor Impossible Foods launched direct-to-consumer sales back in June, as both companies pitch their faux-meat to customers who may be avoiding those same restaurants and grocery stores as much as possible.

Their offerings are fairly similar, with several “family size” bundles that start around $50 — enough to defray the cost of free two-day shipping in the continental US and likely high enough that they don’t directly compete with local grocery stores.