Image credit: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat starts direct sales of its plant-based patties and sausages

Impossible Foods started selling faux-beef online in June, and now Beyond Meat is doing the same thing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
Beyond Meat 'trial pack'
Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat’s plant-based products have expanded through various restaurants and grocery chains, but now fans of its product can order directly. Its competitor Impossible Foods launched direct-to-consumer sales back in June, as both companies pitch their faux-meat to customers who may be avoiding those same restaurants and grocery stores as much as possible.

Their offerings are fairly similar, with several “family size” bundles that start around $50 — enough to defray the cost of free two-day shipping in the continental US and likely high enough that they don’t directly compete with local grocery stores.

Packaging the products that way makes them less appealing as samplers if you haven’t tried them out yet, although Beyond’s “trial pack” puts one of each of its various products in a box for $50. Still, if you’re either all-in on the post-animal meat lifestyle or just want to mix it up, then you can get hold of either one without stepping outside.

