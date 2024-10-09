Amazon will start offering regular and grocery items in a single same-day order

The company will trial the method in the Phoenix area before expanding elsewhere.

Amazon said on Wednesday that it’s rolling out new online ordering methods for Prime members, including the ability to bundle standard orders and groceries in one same-day shipment. The company is also adding more combined Amazon / Whole Foods fulfillment centers and trialing a store where robots pack your Amazon orders while you shop for groceries.

The company’s bundling of same-day Amazon.com orders with groceries kicks off in the Phoenix area. Customers there can shop “tens of thousands of grocery items” (including fresh ones) alongside regular Amazon orders for things like AirPods or Lego sets. The items will be bundled in one order and arrive together in a user-selected, same-day or overnight delivery window.

The company plans to expand the combined same-day model to more areas after it tests and learns from the Phoenix trial.

Along similar lines, Amazon is expanding its product range in some Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers. The company is modifying 26 of them globally to add “the best of Whole Foods Market and household goods on Amazon.com.” Like the Phoenix-area trial, it aims to more efficiently combine orders from separate branches of the sprawling online store.

Finally, the company is trialing a Whole Foods Market of the future in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania (about 19 miles from Philadelphia). The store will add an automated Amazon.com micro-fulfillment center to serve up household items (Amazon used the examples of Tide Pods and Pepsi) while you cruise the aisles, buying organic spinach and pita bread.

You’ll order on your phone, and robots will prepare them in the back-of-house while you shop. The app will include a countdown of estimated time remaining before it’s finished. The idea is for the micro-fulfillment center order to be complete by the time you check out: Take your phone to the counter, grab your Tide Pods and get hopping.

The service will launch at the Plymouth Meeting store in 2025. The video below shows a visualization of the futuristic Philly-area location in action.