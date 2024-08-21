Lego's first Mario Kart sets start throwing out shells on January 1

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are also some Animal Crossing kits releasing on the same day.

Back when Lego first announced that Mario Kart sets would be arriving in 2025, we didn’t expect them to release on the very first day of the year. However, the company just announced availability for these sets starting on January 1. It’s a New Year’s miracle.

Lego’s Mario Kart collection includes new buildable versions of iconic characters, like Yoshi, Peach, Baby Mario and Donkey Kong. Of course, there are several kart designs pulled from recent games, complete with paragliding sails, and motorcycles. Incidentally, these karts will actually shoot green or red shells in real life, which is a nice touch. Some figures also play sounds and music from the iconic kart racing series.

All told, there are six sets to choose from. These include the 133-piece blue Yoshi set, which comes with a Yoshi-themed motorcycle, and a 174-piece iconic Mario set, complete with a red kart and Toad dressed as a member of the pit crew.

The most impressive of the bunch is the 832-piece Grand Prix set. This one comes with a starting gate, three karts and four characters. The prices range from $15 for something like the aforementioned Yoshi set to $80 for the Grand Prix set.

Lego has really been building out its portfolio of gaming-related combo packs. In addition to Mario Kart, the company just announced a few Animal Crossing sets. These also release on January 1. In recent years, there have been traditional Mario sets, comprehensive Zelda kits and Fortnite collections, among many others.

