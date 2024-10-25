Apple reportedly tested a blood glucose monitoring app

Apple is reportedly still working on glucose management — this time through software. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company tested an app this year for pre-diabetic people, helping them manage their diet and lifestyle. Apple is said not to have plans to launch the app to consumers, but it could play a part in future health products.

The company reportedly tested the app internally, with employees confirmed through a blood test to be at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The subjects “actively monitored their blood sugar via various devices available on the market,” logging corresponding glucose changes. The app would then note correlations between dietary changes and blood sugar levels (for example, “don’t eat the pasta”).

Gurman says Apple paused the test to focus on other health features. Bloomberg notes that the Apple Health app currently lacks meal tracking, something rival services offer. The publication also says Apple could eventually offer deeper third-party glucose tracking integration into its products.

The study reportedly wasn’t directly related to Apple’s 15-year quest to offer non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, something that’s seemingly regurgitated in Apple Watch rumors every cycle. The company’s current hardware prototype is reportedly an iPhone-sized wearable device that uses lasers to shoot light into the skin. Gurman claims Apple’s first consumer-facing version — whether in the Apple Watch or some other form — will likely only notify users if they may be pre-diabetic. Providing specific glucose levels would have to come in later iterations.