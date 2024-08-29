Spotify says Apple broke some of its volume controls on iOS

The latest round in the Spotify vs. Apple battle concerns volume controls. The streaming service says Apple "discontinued the technology" that allowed it to employ the volume buttons on iOS devices to make level adjustments when using Spotify Connect. Spotify says it's working on a solution, but for now, you'll have to use the volume slider in the iOS app. The company explains that this issue doesn't affect Bluetooth or AirPlay connections, nor does it impact Android users.

"Apple has discontinued the technology that enables Spotify to control volume for connected devices using the volume buttons on the device," the company says in a support article. "While we work with them on a solution, you can use the Spotify app to easily adjust the volume on your connected device."

Spotify Connect allows you to sync with speakers, TVs, and other devices from inside the streaming app. It works with either Bluetooth or WiFi, showing a list of compatible options when you click the display/speaker icon on the app's media player. Once connected, you have full control over the device from inside the Spotify app. It's a lot faster than swiping through the settings menu on your phone.

Until recently, that included the ability to use an iPhone's volume buttons to make adjustments. This functionality works on Apple TV and HomePod, but TechCrunch reports that Apple told Spotify it would need to integrate with HomePod in order to restore the controls. Direct Spotify integration has been absent on HomePod since the first device launched in 2018. Pandora support was added in 2020 and YouTube Music followed in 2023. Deezer, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio are also on the list.

For now, Spotify will prompt users to make volume changes inside the app with a notification when they try to use the buttons. If you're already inside the app, the volume slider will pop up directly. This is certainly less convenient than before, but it sounds like it's only temporary. What's more, the issue seems to also impact Google Cast on iOS, as users reported a similar issue on Spotify's forums back in February.

According to TechCrunch, Spotify is once again blaming Apple for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to stop "gatekeepers" from using "unfair practices" with their products and services. This includes interoperability with operating systems and software features. Spotify was only able to display pricing in its app in the EU this month, following a €1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) fine back in March for restrictions it placed on other music streaming apps on the App Store.

Engadget has asked Apple for comment.

