Bing Chat powered by OpenAI tech is rolling out to Chrome and Safari It only accepts 2,000 word prompts on those browsers though, compared to 4,000 on Edge.

Microsoft's Bing Chat is no longer exclusive to the Edge browser, as it's now rolling out to Chrome and Safari, The Verge reported. "We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge. "We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete."

It seems to be more than a small test, as a number of users (including myself on Chrome but not Safari) have gained access. There are a few limitations, though. You have to be logged into your Microsoft account, and prompts are limited to 2,000 characters compared to 4,000 on Edge. Conversations reset after five queries rather than 30, and it constantly prompts you to download Edge (never change, Microsoft).

Bing Chat is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, giving users access to the latter's features without the need to pay. There are some differences, though, as Bing Chat has access to Bing Search while ChatGPT-4 by itself doesn't, so can provide more up-to-date information and sources for responses. However, OpenAI's chat generally provides more detailed responses. Recently, a paper came out claiming that ChatGPT-4's capabilities have declined, but some experts have downplayed the conclusions.

On top of releasing it for other browsers, Microsoft also introduced a dark mode for Bing Chat. To use it, click on the hamburger menu at the top right and select "Appearance/Dark." That function may not yet be available for all users.