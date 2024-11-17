Black Friday Blink Mini 2 camera deals discount a two-pack by 50 percent

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Black Friday deals have come for Blink security devices, including the new-this-year Blink Mini 2. You can snag a two pack of the updated, wired security cameras for only $35, which is half off and $5 less than you'd usually pay for just one of them. That's a record low — and cheap enough to qualify as a stocking stuffer. There are a bunch of other Blink devices on sale right now as well, including the Blink Video Doorbell, which is also half off and down to $30.

The compact security camera has color night vision capabilities thanks to its built-in LED spotlight. It supports person detection, although you'll need a Blink Subscription for that. They start at $3 monthly or $30 annually for one device. (And you get a 30-day trial to see if it's worth it.)

Blink Blink Mini 2 (two pack) $35 $70 Save big on a pair of Blink Mini 2 security cameras. See at Amazon

The camera supports 1080p HD live view and has a wider field of view than its predecessor (143 degrees diagonally vs. 110 in the original). It also has a low-light image sensor. The Blink Mini 2 works with Alexa and supports two-way audio.

The plug-in camera works indoors and out, but you'll need a $10 weather-resistant power adapter to use it outside. However, it does include mounting screws in the box, along with a 13-ft indoor power adapter and a stand for each camera. You can order the camera in black or white.

Blink is just one of the many brands discounted as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. Check out sales like the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite, available for $130, down from $160 or the newest Echo Spot, down to $45 from $80.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.