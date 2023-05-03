‘Black Mirror’ drops a new trailer ahead of June 15th premiere The new season stars Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy and just about everyone else.

The four-year wait is almost over. Netflix has set a June 15th premiere date for the sixth season of sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror. This latest season has been in the works for at least a year and creator Charlie Brooker has stated the new episodes would “keep things fresh” by tackling sci-fi tropes the series had previously avoided, calling it the “most unpredictable season” he’s been involved with.

The cast list is strong with this one. The upcoming sixth season stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Rory Culkin (Columbus), Salma Hayek Pinault (Frida) and so many more. As always, this is an anthology series so each actor will likely just appear in one episode, but you never know.

To celebrate the premiere, Netflix has also dropped a brand-new trailer filled with intriguing shots. Brooker has said in the past that the newest season would be more cinematic in scope and this trailer certainly abides by that statement.

Black Mirror’s early seasons were a terrifying look at near-future possibilities, but now that we’re actually living in one, the show has lost a bit of its satirical edge. Let’s hope season six cranks it up a notch. All five episodes drop on June 15th.