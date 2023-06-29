'Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth' is a new game set between the two movies

Annapurna Interactive is developing a game based on the iconic science fiction film Blade Runner. The game’s set between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, so you can get some closure as to what Deckard was doing before meeting up with Ryan Gosling in an abandoned casino or whatever.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth follows a Blade Runner — the name on their ID is blanked out in the trailer — as they explore a mysterious location called the “land of the dead.” You can’t tell much from the trailer, but we see footage of what looks like an early version of the memory-crafting technology seen in Blade Runner 2049.

Annapurna says this game is actually canon and it takes place just one year after the events of the original film, which would put it directly in the crosshairs of some big events alluded to in the sequel. It’s always good to see more Blade Runner in gaming, especially after the criminally underrated and recently remastered 1997 adventure title.

It’s also important to note that Annapurna Interactive is actually developing this title, and not just publishing it. This is the company’s first in-house game, after gaining industry notoriety from publishing titles like Stray, Outer Wilds, Donut County and a whole lot more. Annapurna certainly has great taste, so let’s see if this translates to in-house development. There’s no release date yet, but it’s set to launch on major consoles and PC.