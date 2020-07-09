Blizzard makes it free to change gender in 'World of Warcraft'

When World of Warcraft: Shadowlands comes out later this year, Blizzard plans to stop charging players a $15 fee to change the gender of one of their characters. Much like how you can tweak your character's appearance at an in-game barbershop, you'll be able to do the same with their gender once the expansion comes out.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Shadowlands executive producer John Hight said Blizzard felt the fee was "not the right message." He went to add the company can't implement the change through a hotfix, which is why it’s not dropping the fee earlier. Hight shared the tidbit after Blizzard put out a statement about a new character named Pelagos that will appear in Shadowlands. It's believed he is the first transgender character in WoW.