Bluesky now allows heads of state to join the platform
The official account shared that it's lifted the ban that's been in place for the last year.
Now that Bluesky has opened itself up to the public and , the team’s decided it’s finally time to allow world leaders on board, too. A post from the official account on Friday notified users, “By the way... we lifted our ‘no heads of state’ policy.” The policy has been in place for the last year as Bluesky worked through all the early growing pains of being a budding social network.
Bluesky remained an invite-only platform from its launch in February 2023 until February of this year, when it finally ditched the waitlist. had said last May that it wasn’t ready for heads of state to join, and even asked users to give its support team notice “before you invite prominent figures.” It’s since grown to more than 5 million users, alone in the day after it stopped requiring invite codes.