Boeing poised to start crucial 737 Max flight safety tests tomorrow

Boeing’s troubled 737 Max is reportedly close to a key round of test flights. Reuters and BBC News sources understand Boeing and the FAA are due to start a three-day set of flight safety tests for the airliner on June 29th. The aircraft crew will run a string of “methodically scripted” scenarios meant to push the (hopefully fixed) MCAS anti-stall technology to its limits, according to Reuters.

If there are no issues, FAA Administrator (and former fighter pilot) Steve Dickson will apparently go aboard a flight weeks later to personally verify the 737 Max’s safety. The FAA might not allow the 737 Max to resume passenger flights until September.